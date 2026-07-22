Sweet Magnolia Brings Award-Winning Soul Pop From Louisiana To Friday's Nightfall

Nightfall is where the energy is on Friday nights in Chattanooga and this Friday’s free Nightfall concert features sassy brass pop from New Orleans and vintage blues at Miller Plaza.

Headlining this is Friday is New Orleans band Sweet Magnolia, who has been pushing the genre boundaries of original New Orleans brass with their sassy and fun combination of soul-pop.

Led by saxophonist Meg Dwyer, a prominent figure in the New Orleans brass band scene, the five-piece band is comprised of New Orleans musicians -- most of whom are teachers or former band directors.Dwyer, with over 8 years in education as a band director and English teacher in New Orleans, is dedicated to preserving the brass band tradition.

Sweet Magnolia began in 2021 to showcase Dwyer’s original songwriting through brass music. She often apprentices under and plays alongside descendants of the Andrews family and original members of the Rebirth and Treme brass bands. Since 2021, Sweet Magnolia has made waves in the New Orleans music scene. Their debut EP Glitter in the Bathtub received international radio play, and they’ve become known for their infectiously fun songs and warm connection with their audiences.

Sweet Magnolia has shared the stage with Galactic, Honey Island Swamp Band and Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band. In 2024, they won a national South Arts Jazz Roads award for their debut album, "Miss Missed Connection."

Starting the musical entertainment at 7pm is Chattanooga Sheiks, led by Lon Eldrige. A staple of the Chattanooga music scene for nearly two decades Lon has become well known for performing traditional ragtime, blues and jazz, whether as a solo artist or with swing band The 9th Street Stompers, or with Chattanooga Sheiks jug band.

Lon began playing guitar at the age of 13, and it quickly grew into a passion. Lon's playing style is one of intricate fingerstyle guitar work, evoking the spirits of Mississippi John Hurt, Robert Johnson, Blind Blake and countless other musical masters. his vintage musicality is sure to put a pep in your step and a smile on your face.

Since 1988, Nightfall has been a staple of summertime activity by gathering people of all types in the heart of downtown to enjoy original music by diverse and interesting headline artists as well as some of Chattanooga’s best local talent. Now for almost four decades, Nightfall has kept the music going and the City growing with its fresh and original approach to entertainment, which also includes local food trucks and brews, over 20 local artisans and kids’ activities.

A variety of local food trucks, art vendor booths and bar service opens at 6pm.

Live music begins at 7pm and continues through 9:30pm.

Free motorcycle parking is offered in the 800 block of Market Street.

Dogs, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

No coolers or weapons allowed.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.