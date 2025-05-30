Crooner TA Thomas Speaks On The Power Of Vulnerability In Music

If you’re a sucker for R&B crooners, then you need to add TA Thomas to your playlist.

The Mississippi-born singer discusses the inspiration behind his recent single “Preach”, his musical journey, and how he is blending his gospel roots with modern-day soul.

Fresh off the release of Preach, TA described the track as “a sexy church service.” While he agrees that label is pushing boundaries, Thomas describes how this rhythmic twist combines his love for music all while tapping into his southern upbringing.

“I told my producer, I want it to feel like church… but sexy,” he laughed. The song, like much of his work, taps into a rich Southern sound that fuses R&B, gospel, and blues. “That’s just who I am,” he says. “I’m a Mississippi boy.”

Raised in a small town, TA grew up immersed in church music—but his passion eventually led him to the group Next Town Down. He credits that experience as his artist development bootcamp.

“We all sang lead,” he explained. “It taught me how to find my place in a record and take people on a journey.”

Now as a solo artist, TA has continued to evolve, channeling his emotions and life experiences into a powerful ye loving storytelling. His debut solo project, Caught Between Two Worlds, was inspired by his personal journal.

Joining his catalog recently- his latest project Southern Soul. It takes us through the heartfelt journey of how TA – a country boy from the Delta, developed into a soulfully sexy man with faith in his front pocket.

His motivation? Connection! “I want women to be like, ‘Oh, so this is what guys are feeling,’ and I want men to feel seen,” he says.

With more music on the way and an album—TA promises this is just the beginning. He also pinky-promised to make Chattanooga a stop on his upcoming tour or anytime he is in the area. “Tennessee’s got my heart in a chokehold right now,” he smiled.

Keep up with all things TA Thomas and stream all his music at TAThomas.com