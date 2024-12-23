Taking A Look Back On A Fantastic Year For The Local Music Scene

In case you weren’t listening, 2024 was a fantastic year for Chattanooga’s local music scene. So much cool stuff happened that I probably shouldn’t waste any more time on an introductory paragraph.

The city itself scored a big win when the International Bluegrass Music Association announced its five-day World of Bluegrass festival would come to Chattanooga next year. The event will include concerts and an awards ceremony and is estimated to bring 45,000 visitors to the city. It’ll also provide a great opportunity for local bluegrass artists like Randy Steele and Hill City Lovelies to perform for bigger crowds.

In 2024 Chattanooga’s Sunny War received the highest honor any songwriter could imagine: Willie Nelson recorded a cover of her song "If It Wasn't Broken” for his new album. Over the last year she shared the stage with big names like Bonnie Raitt, Iron & Wine, and Mitski. But you could also find her at the Cherry Street Tavern open mic, sitting in for an impromptu jam with other local musicians, or teaching kids guitar lessons at Chattanooga Girls Rock.

Mon Rovîa continued to rack up massive streaming numbers and critical accolades in 2024. He was included on Spotify’s list of Artists to Watch and played before national crowds at Bonnaroo and the Green River Festival. Since moving to Chattanooga, he’s connected with musicians like Tyler Martelli to back him up, and is preparing to embark on a European tour.

Strung Like A Horse released their new album Dirt back in March. It debuted at the number 2 spot on Billboard’s bluegrass chart and earned a place on the American Music Association’s list of top Americana radio airplay albums.

BbyMutha has made the most creatively ambitious music in Chattanooga for years now, and 2024 was no different. She’s always fearless and unpredictable, but her new album Sleep Paralysis might be her best yet. This year she performed for crowds throughout the US and UK.

Over the last several years Call Me Spinster’s sound has evolved from acoustic folk to indie rock, but the harmonies of sisters Rachel, Rosie and Amelia are still the heart of the band. In 2024 they released their first full-length album and will open for Trampled By Turtles on their upcoming tour.

The New Quintet has continued to put on some of the best live shows in Chattanooga and throughout the region. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, singer/guitarist Nicholas Edward Williams founded a non-profit called Restring Appalachia to help musicians replace instruments lost in the floods. By year’s end they had replaced 120 instruments in 5 different states.

Chattanooga favorite Swayyvo released a great album called IM NOT LATE YOU ARE that showcases his deep musical talents and wide creative inspirations. He also made music for some national TV commercials, and performed for a crowd of 15,000 at Pops on the River.

Okay, Dan Spencer’s not strictly from Chattanooga – he’s from Cookeville. But he plays here all the time and even name-checked Chattanooga in one of my favorite songs ever, Tennessee Buddha. He spent a good chunk of this year opening for Post Malone on the massive F-1Trillion tour, but Chattanoogans can catch him live this New Years Eve at the Cherry Street Tavern.

I was prepared to heap praise on the debut album from Signs Following by saying that not all success can be measured in terms of commerciality – and that even if the regulars at the Woodshop or Cherry Street Tavern were the only people who ever got to hear them, Signs Following could still be considered a massive, unmitigated success. But then last week Rolling Stone featured the band alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Blink182 in an article about music you need to know. So now you know.