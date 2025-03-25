TEDxChattanooga Sessions Features Randy Steele, Bindy, And Fawley At Songbirds

Returning for the fourth time on Friday, March 28th is TEDxChattanooga's "Sessions" - a truly unique experience not offered anywhere else in town.

Local musicians Randy Steele, Bindy, & Fawley will take the Songbirds stage in an intimate listening-room vibe. Think NPR's TinyDesk meets a TED Talk. At Sessions, inspiration meets creativity and captivating musical performances intertwine with powerful ideas.

Randy Steele

Randy Steele is an award winning banjo pickin' singer/songwriter from Chattanooga, TN. His first solo album ‘Songs from the Suck’ was released in early 2017 followed by ‘Moccasin Bender’ released in the summer of 2018 and ‘High Cold Wind’ in 2023. All of these releases were met with critical acclaim and spotlights from dozens of music critics, including Relix Magazine, No Depression, Americana Highways, and The Bluegrass Situation.

Steele won an Independent Music Award for Bluegrass 'Song of the Year' for "Mobile Soon" and was a semifinalist in the esteemed ‘American Songwriter’ song of the year for ‘Age of Ben’. Steele has also been a finalist in the New Song LEAF Songwriting Competition in North Carolina and the Kerrville Folk Festival ‘New Folk’ competition in Texas.

Steele continues to play out and tour both solo shows and as the front man with Randy Steele and High Cold Wind. After a few shows, they found themselves invited to multiple festivals throughout the Southeast US with acts like Greensky Bluegrass, Yonder Mountain String Band, Town Mountain, Larry Keel, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, The Kody Norris Show, Nick Lutsko, and the Lonesome River Band.

Bindy

Bindy is a multifaceted recording solo artist, producer, and engineer whose sound seamlessly blends R&B/soul, indie hip-hop, rap, and pop based in Chattanooga, TN. Featured on Swayyvo’s acclaimed album ‘I’m Not Late, You Are,’ her track ‘Pressure’ has garnered an impressive 93 million streams on Spotify. Inspired by rich harmonies and 808-driven beats, Bindy is dedicated to creating music that uplifts and resonates with listeners. Currently working on her sophomore album, she strives to forge deeper connections with audiences worldwide.

Fawley

Fawley is a duo from the base of the Tennessee Blue Ridges. They believe in country music beyond nostalgia, writing about the things they see in the present tense. Their shows are intimate and intense, emphasizing lyrics that could be read as blue collar poetry and the relationship between two voices.

By purchasing a ticket to any TEDxChattanooga event - 501(c)(3) status pending - you are supporting the spread of local Chattanooga ideas and stories to a global audience.

TEDxChattanooga Sessions

Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga

Doors at 6:30 PM, Show at 7:30 PM

Seated Show

Tickets: http://seetickets.us/tedxchatt2

For professional musician and/or non-profit professionals discount, please email tedxchatt@gmail.com to receive your promo code.