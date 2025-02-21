Tennessee Songwriters Week Is Back For A Seventh Year With Local Showcase

Discover the musical story of Tennessee from the ones who are writing it during Tennessee Songwriters Week.

Celebrated the last full week of February, Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities in all genres of music, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state's musical stories, history, attractions and venues.

This statewide competition brings together up-and-coming songwriters in all genres of music to celebrate what makes Tennessee truly one of a kind. Songwriters compete in local qualifying rounds and showcases for a chance to play in the finale at the legendary Bluebird Cafe in Nashville—and you can join in on the fun.

From January 26 – February 8, more than 1,200 songwriters performed at nearly 50 qualifying round venues across the state. Now, two songwriters from each venue have advanced to the Showcase Round.

Locally, you can see the future stars of tomorrow on Thursday, February 27 at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

The Tennessee Dept. of Tourist Development, The Bluebird Cafe, Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and Taylor Guitars are committed to make sure songwriters can share their original work on stage with other writers.

To learn more about Tennessee Songwriters Week and to see how you can get tickets for the annual competition, visit: tnsongwritersweek.com