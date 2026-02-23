Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcases Musical Talent Right Here In Chattanooga

Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state's musical stories, history and attractions.

Locally, you can support our hometown musical talents this Wednesday, February 25 at the Barrelhouse Ballroom.

In 2026, the program, helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, will celebrate more than 6,000 songwriters who have shared their original music on Tennessee stages.

Tennessee Songwriters Week spotlights emerging songwriters that craft stories and give music its soul, sharing the same stages of the music icons who came before them. The showcase events highlight seven distinct musical regions that have played a major role in the musical development of Tennessee across a diverse range of genres.

One finalist from each showcase will be chosen to perform at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe during a private event in March.

Each finalist will also receive additional prizes, including a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and a custom Taylor guitar.

View the 2026 Tennessee Songwriters Week Sweepstakes Official Rules.