Texas Headhunters Bring Eclectic Blues-Rock Soundscapes To The Barrelhouse Ballroom

Blues-rock supergroup Texas Headhunters sees three acclaimed singer-songwriters and guitarists joining forces: Ian Moore, Jesse Dayton, and Johnny Moeller, with each member’s career spanning decades in the Americana, roots, blues, and country scenes. The group is set to perform at Barrelhouse Ballroom this Thursday, July 23rd.

The trio formed out of a deep mutual respect and friendship, with all three growing up in the Texas blues scene and having deep ties to Austin. The band was also majorly influenced and nurtured by Clifford Antone, founder of the iconic Antone's nightclub in Austin, Texas. Antone discovered and nurtured them as an outfit, and it was at his club and through the Austin scene that they ultimately proved themselves.

Their music blends powerful Southern rock with soul, classic rock, Texas blues, and Americana grit, with the entire band working as a true collaboration. Instead of one member bringing vocals or lyrics to the band, all three work together to sing lead on different songs, contribute lyrics, and each take a turn showing off their impressive guitar work.

Their self-titled debut album was released in August of 2025, and they are already working on another record, with a single having been released in June of this year, entitled “Cut ‘N Run.”

In speaking with one of three founding members and vocalist, Ian Moore, about how the idea to form the band came together and what their songwriting process looks like, he discussed feeling something special when recording that ultimately translated to the same thing on the road and said that he enjoys writing with an identity again.

“Jesse had the idea and kept bringing it up when we would run into each other. It really took us going into the studio and playing together. It was all so easy, and it sounded really cool. I think when we heard the results, we all knew there was something there. And when we actually made the record and got on the road, the same thing happened. The record went down really quick, and once we got on the road, we could all see that we had something special.

It's been fun for me to write within an identity. I guess I did when I was really young, but I was less aware of it. I think we all kind of have a sense of what we want to do within this, but it's cool because we keep surprising each other. Whenever I hear one of Jesse or Johnny’s songs, it makes me want to try different stuff the next time, so it's kind of pushing us all a little further down the path each time.”

When asked what people can expect from their high-energy set, Moore discussed wanting folks to feel the joy and mentioned that the set is full of soulful blues and Austin, Texas swagger.

“I think our set has that Texas swagger that is powerful and fun. A lot of the modern blues and blues-rock scene is really defined right now by so many great Southeastern cats; I'm looking at you, Derek Trucks and Marcus King. Our sound comes from Austin, and it's cool because each of us has a different angle that we come from.

I hope folks feel the excitement and the joy. We have all been doing it for a long time, and we are constantly laughing about how much fun it is. I think ultimately music and live shows are about feeling emotions and communication, and that is where we try to stay.”

In discussing coming to Chattanooga and the band’s plans for the next few years, Moore expressed excitement about performing in the Scenic City and mentioned that the group recently finished a new album, with their songwriting having evolved since their debut project.

“We already have a new record done and put a single out. It is a bit different from the first, with each of us evolving a bit in our writing. We are all pushing the walls out a bit and seeing what happens. I imagine more of that in the next couple of years. I'm excited to do our thing in Chattanooga and hope to be able to feel the pulse a bit when there.”

Texas Headhunters