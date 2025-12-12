The Afternooners: Chattanooga's High Energy, Genre-Bending Jam Band

Homespun talent takes the stage in the Scenic City this Saturday, December 13th, as local Chattanooga jam band The Afternooners will bring their high-energy, genre-bending funk soundscape to life at Barrelhouse Ballroom.

The five-piece band is known for its dynamic sets that are often unpredictable, funny, and improvisational. Their music deftly blends indie with jam, funk, and rock, to name a few genres.

When performing live, the band prioritizes live experimentation and crowd interaction, making for an incredibly fun and involved time. The music comes to life, and the audience is a crucial part of that process.

In 2021 they released their first full-length album, Peace & Panic, which included a wide mix of stylistic choices, reflecting their diverse creative approach. They have released singles since then, but their debut album remains their only full-length release since forming.

In speaking with Blake Harmon, drummer and vocalist for the band, about the band’s origins and evolution, he suggested that the group has always been rooted in the Chattanooga scene, with some members even being discovered while attending the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“The Afternooners started in 2016 when we, longtime friends Bryce Cronan and Blake Harmon, began jamming and writing songs together in Chattanooga. Over time, the project grew as we pulled in other local musicians who shared our love for energetic, genre-bending live music.

Four of us, Bryce Cronan, Blake Harmon, Ben Stephens, and Brett Tallent, are from Chattanooga, so this band has always been rooted in the local scene. Bobby Lowe, originally from Augusta, Georgia, joined after randomly meeting Ben while attending UTC, and he became the newest member of the band in early 2025.”

Since then, the band has grown to become a fan favorite amongst locals in Chattanooga. The band’s name, The Afternooners, came about not as a single lightbulb moment, but instead was a slow burn that they felt represented the type of music they were creating. To them, it carried a laid-back, afternoon road trip vibe that is easygoing and light.

The group has played multiple venues across town, and when asked about performing at Barrelhouse Ballroom, Harmon insisted that what’s incredible about playing a venue of Barrelhouse’s caliber is that it showcases how far the band has come in their career, as they approach ten years of making music in 2026.

“Barrelhouse has become one of our favorite rooms in Chattanooga because of its sound, atmosphere, staff, and the way it brings people in close to the stage. Playing a hometown venue of that caliber is both a point of pride and a chance for us to showcase how much we have grown.”

When asked about what it means to be a Chattanooga band, Harmon mentioned how far back several of the band members’ roots go, with many being born and raised in Chattanooga.

“Being a Chattanooga band means representing the city that raised us and the community that has had our backs from the very beginning. Most of us were born and raised here, and we have a ton of friends and family in town, so getting to play for them is always a delight and never something we take for granted. Every hometown show feels like a reunion, and it pushes us to show up as the best version of The Afternooners for the people who know us best.”

The Afternooners