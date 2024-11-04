The Beat Of Motown Comes To The J With A Night Of Music & More

Motown is more than just music. The Beat of Motown presents twenty-two of Motown’s greatest hits within the cultural history of the time. Visuals, singers and more will be presented at the Jewish Cultural Center on Saturday, November 16 from 7-9 p.m.

Presented by the Jewish Federation, Executive Director Michael Dzik states “Understanding various cultural traditions is the key to reducing hate in our community, as well as celebrating and respecting life. Join us by attending this professional and outstanding event.”

Your favorites will be performed including but are not limited to: Dancing in the Street, Baby Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Please Mr. Postman, RESPECT, War, and What’s Going On?

Parking is free for the event. Tickets are $36 per person and includes live entertainment, an appetizer buffet, and drinks. This is a 21+ event. Space is limited. Tickets are available on-line at www.jewishchattanooga.com.

Cast includes:

Michael Dexter Creator of The Beat of Motown . Michael holds a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theater from the University of Miami; Bachelor of Music in Vocal Music Education; and Master's in Education: Principal Licensure from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; RELAY GSE National Principal Academy Fellowship. Michael is an Advanced Composer in the NYC Lehman Engle BMI Musical Theater Workshop, and is a proud member of the Dramatist Guild. Michael was also a finalist in 2022 and 2023 for the American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant. Michael launched onto the stage in Finding Nemo, The Musical (Original cast: Disney's Animal Kingdom), earning his place in the Actors Equity Association. He originated the role of Ethan in the off-Broadway smash, Wanda’s World. He appeared in The Beth Falcone Songbook (Lincoln Center), Dreamgirls (Little Albert: Benefit Concert for ReVision Theatre), and Smokey Joe’s Café (Victor: Europe & Middle East Tours). Michael performed in Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s production of Les Miserables (Jean ValJean), and Eve Apart (Serpent). Michael's Music Directing credits include: Working, a Musical (CTC), Finding Nemo Jr., the Musical (CTC), and upcoming Spongebob, the Musical (CTC). Michael leads The Auralcles, a singing ensemble who comes together to entertain through telling stories through music. The Auracles credits include: Until the Sun Rises (The Pop-up Project).

Kimmie J Soul Her musical journey includes collaborations with groups like the Nashville Soul Choir and Jah-way, as well as providing backup vocals for renowned artists such as Kirk Franklin, Mandisa, Melinda Doolittle, and Tobi Mac. Her leading roles in musicals include Caroline or Change and Sister Act. She performed at Nightfall in 2020 and 2021, as well as the BEC awards in 2022 and 2024. Kimmie J Soul is creator of the African Kings and Queens of Classical Soul. She was honored as (Taytu Betul) Princess of Ethiopia for the "Princess Project/Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts and Ideas". She performed in the sold out Ain't Misbehavin at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.