The Blake Worthington (STRING) Band Headlines Songbirds This Sunday

The Blake Worthington (STRING) Band is quickly becoming one of the most compelling forces in the Chattanooga music scene, delivering a sound that's acoustically electrifying as it is deeply rooted.

Led by the original songwriting of Blake Worthington, the band masterfully blends the rapid-fire precision of bluegrass, the storytelling of folk, and an undeniable groove. The result is a vibrant, high-energy experience built on meaningful and genuine song lyrics.

The Blake Worthington (STRING) Band includes Blake’s authentic vocals and refined guitar work met by some of the Scenic City's finest pickers, creating an immersive experience with every show. The lineup includes:

John Benjamin Davis (Fiddle): Known as one of Chattanooga’s most versatile and original players weaving intricate melodies and soaring improvisations that anchor the band's folk and bluegrass core.

Patrick Dugan (Mandolin): Dugan's nimble, percussive mandolin picking provides a crucial layer of syncopation and sparkle, bridging the gap between traditional Appalachian music and modern rock dynamics.

Taylor Brown (Upright Bass): Brown lays down the essential groove with a thunderous, yet agile, upright bass foundation, driving the band's energetic rhythms.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the Blake Worthington (STRING) Band and take in a refreshing evening of real, original, acoustic music this Sunday at Songbirds.

But wait (as they say on television) ... there's more!

Opening for BWSB will be Redd & The Paper Flowers, an Appalachian / Livingroom Folk band from Knoxville, with members Katie Adams (upright bass), Colleen d’Alelio (cello), Gavin Gregg (mandolin), and Redd Daugherty (guitar).

The band met in 2022 through a local open mic and mutual friends, and they just released their debut album, Appalachian Bell Jar, a record that is a testament to East Tennessee and greater Appalachia’s beauty, struggles with government support, and their experiences in the area.

The band has grown extremely close over the past three years, particularly in touring: In 2025 alone, they're on the road for 22 weeks out of the year. The band also grew through the tragedy of Redd Daugherty losing her dear friend, Jason Cooper, who owned a local Knoxville music store named Rush’s Music, which has been a staple of the Knoxville music community since 1958.

From Coop's tragic death, Redd found out he willed her the business, his estate, and his dog, Ando, who passed in April 2024. Redd owns, operates, and works at Rush’s alongside Katie and Gavin during their off time from touring, which services over 90 schools.

Their second album, Dead Little Thing, will highlight the struggles from this experience and is set to release January 2026.

Blake Worthington (STRING) Band with Redd & The Paper Flowers