The Buskers Are Coming To The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

More summer fun is in the works for this Sunday, August 11th at the Chattanooga Market: it’s the annual Buskers Festival where various forms of street performers will roam the Market.

Patrons can expect to find a variety of artistry from acoustic musicians to a balloon artist and even a roaming juggler. It’s a great day to bring the whole family to enjoy the live entertainment.

Additionally, summer produce is still plentiful with an abundance of farms and food artisans. Peppers, tomatoes, okra and even still peaches are available. The coming weeks will bring apples, too, for those school lunches. Jarred tomatoes and other “keepers” are available to stock up for the winter months.

Wrapping up August, those not-to-miss Market themes are:

August 18th - Market Karaoke where Market patrons can have the spotlight on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and belt out their favorite karaoke song for our live audience.

August 25th - Team Spirit Day is a great day for fans to wear their favorite team jersey and show their school spirit.

Know Before You Go