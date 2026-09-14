"The Friday Mix" Debuts Friday At The First Horizon Pavilion With A Y2K Theme

The Chattanooga Mocs Football team kicks off their second home weekend with a party in the First Horizon Pavilion.

Created in partnership with Electric Crocodile, UTC Athletics, and Chattanooga Presents, “The Friday Mix” is an all-new family-friendly event happening at the First Horizon Pavilion on Friday, September 18, from 6:30 to 10:00 PM.

The Y2K-themed night is completely free to attend and features five local bands competing for a people’s choice cash prize, a vintage market from local vintage market Electric Crocodile, food trucks, drink specials including the all-new Mocs Gold Lager, game zone, kids zone inflatables, and more.

The event’s highlight is live music all night long, featuring five local acts with sets consisting of both original music and 2000’s throwback hits. The first act of the night heats up the stage beginning at 6:45 PM, and competing groups have the chance to win a cash prize determined solely by the audience.

The Vintage Market will feature two dozen on-theme vendors, curated especially for The Friday Mix by Electric Crocodile. The First Horizon Pavilion will also be transformed into a Y2K dream, perfect for fan photo opportunities.

Kick off the Mocs Football home weekend in style, by raising a glass with 2-for-$10 Mocs Gold Lager, a specialty brew by Riverside Beverage created just for the Mocs. UTC Athletics Kids Zone inflatables and food truck favorites, such as Windy City Eatz, Mac Subs & Fries, and Cheese My Everything, will also be present among others.

The Game Zone will feature a mix of classic favorites, as well as corn hole, ping pong, air hockey, cone light challenge, and more.

“We’re excited to kick off this all-new event in step with the recent release of Finley Stadium 2.0,” said Brian Wright, executive director of Finley Stadium and First Horizon Pavilion. “As Chattanooga’s legacy venue, Finley is ‘Where Chattanooga Plays,’ and The Friday Mix introduces a new type of event experience never seen in Chattanooga, that we’re excited to offer to the public free of charge.”