The Hoodoo Men To Bring Delta Blues To The UTC Fine Arts Center

Blues fans are in for a treat as the acclaimed Hoodoo Men take the stage at UTC's Fine Arts Center on Friday, October 4 at 7:30 PM.

Known for their raw, authentic sound and storytelling, the Hoodoo Men are set to deliver an unforgettable evening that pays homage to the rich tradition of Delta Blues.

The performance marks the conclusion of a week-long artist residency at University of Tennessee Chattanooga by Bill Steber, a renowned musician, award-winning photojournalist, and documentarian.

Steber, who is one half of the Hoodoo Men, will transport audiences through the history and soul of Delta Blues, blending music, art, and storytelling in a powerful multi-sensory experience.

The work of the Tennessee native has spanned multiple decades, earning him recognition as a leading figure in preserving and documenting the legacy of the Delta Blues.

"Bill Steber is one of the last living links to the greats and the history of the Delta Blues," says Robert Boyer, Director of UTC Live! Performing Arts Series. "His music and work not only preserve the legacy of the Blues but also introduce it to new generations. This concert will be an experience like no other."

The Hoodoo Men, with their deep connection to the Mississippi Delta, offer a gritty and soulful style of Blues that sets them apart. Delta Blues is characterized by its emphasis on slide guitar, strong rhythms, and heartfelt vocals—often recounting personal hardship and the African American experience in the deep South.

Formed in 2013, they pay homage to the evolution of American blues during the mid-20th century, reviving the electric blues that emerged in the post-WWII era. They recreate the sounds that once echoed through juke joints, rent parties, and smoky bars from the Mississippi Delta to Chicago’s South Side.

Tickets for Friday’s concert are $25/adult, $20/senior and $15 Student and can be purchased at online at www.utc.edu/arts-and-sciences/fine-arts-center or at The UTC Fine Arts Center’s Box Office. The office is open 12 pm – 4 pm weekdays.

Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling 423-425-1423.About The Hoodoo Men: