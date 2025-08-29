The Free Levitt BLOC Chattanooga Music Series Returns This September

RISE Chattanooga is excited to present the return of the Levitt BLOC (Building Live, Original, Community) Chattanooga Music Series, a free, family-friendly concert series bringing high-quality live music to neighborhoods across the city.

The series kicks off on Sunday, September 7, and continues every Sunday through October 5, with performances beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Through this series, residents and visitors alike can enjoy performances from an eclectic and diverse mix of artists performing in the heart of the community—no tickets, no barriers, just music.

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music, public space, and community building, the Levitt BLOC Music Series injects new life into underused public spaces by transforming them into vibrant cultural hubs where people of all ages and backgrounds can gather to celebrate live music through free, outdoor concerts across the nation.

This year’s lineup highlights an eclectic mix of genres, reflecting the rich cultural fabric of Chattanooga’s communities.

September 7 / RISE Chattanooga, 2901 Taylor Street

Opening Performance – The Rhythmatics

Headline Performance – Corey Prather & High Praize

September 14 / East Lake Park, 3000 East 34th Street

Opening Performances – Pop-Up Project, Julio & Julie and Pedro Abriles & TLC

Headline Performance – East Lake Expression Engine

September 21 / Ross’s Landing, 201 Riverfront Pkwy

Opening Performances – Synamon Townsend, Carl Pemberton and Reece The Truth

Headline Performance – Dom Flemons

September 28 / Stove Works, 1250 E 13th Street

Opening Performances – Erika Roberts, Marcus Ellsworth & Kyndall Jones

Headline Performance – Taber Gable

October 5 / Miller Park, 928 Market Street

Opening Performances – Zowie Boyd, Darrell Kelly, Djay Gates & Yattie Westfield

Headline Performance – The 4Korners

“The Levitt BLOC Music Series is more than just a concert series—it’s about reclaiming our public spaces for joy, connection, and cultural pride,” said Shane Morrow, Executive Director of RISE Chattanooga. “Our goal is to make world-class performances accessible to everyone, regardless of income, zip code, or background, while celebrating the ALL of the diverse voices that make Chattanooga unique.”

The Levitt BLOC Chattanooga Music Series is made possible through the collaboration of many partners, including the City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, La Paz Chattanooga, ArtsBuild, Stove Works, and numerous local creative community members. Together, these partners help amplify the impact of the series, ensuring that arts and culture remain an essential part of Chattanooga’s community life.

In addition to live music, the series often includes local food vendors, creative entrepreneurs, and community resource partners, further strengthening the connection between arts, culture, and economic vitality.

For full lineup details and updates, follow RISE Chattanooga on Facebook / Instagram and on their website risecha.org