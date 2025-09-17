The Levitt BLOC Chattanooga Music Series Welcomes Headliner Dom Flemons

RISE Chattanooga is proud to announce the third installment of the Levitt BLOC (Building Layers Of Community) Music Series, happening Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Ross’s Landing beginning at 3:00 PM.

This free, family-friendly concert series brings high-quality live music to neighborhoods across the city, offering residents and visitors a chance to enjoy nationally and locally acclaimed performers in a welcoming community setting.

The September 21 performance will spotlight “The Essence of Blues, Country & Soul” and feature Grammy Award-winning headliner Dom Flemons, known as “The American Songster” for his deep repertoire of American roots traditions.

Flemons is celebrated for his ability to bridge history with contemporary artistry, weaving together blues, folk, and country in powerful storytelling. In addition, the stage will shine with local opening acts Synamon Townsend, Carl Pemberton, and Reece The Truth, showcasing the soulful depth and creativity of Chattanooga’s own artists.

“Dom Flemons embodies the spirit of roots music, bridging history with the present in a way that is both educational and entertaining,” said Shane Morrow, Executive Director of RISE Chattanooga. “Paired with the incredible talent of Chattanooga’s own performers, this concert will truly capture the essence of blues, country, and soul while showcasing the richness of our cultural landscape. That’s what Building Layers Of Community is all about.”

The 2025 season kicked off on Sunday, September 7, and continues every Sunday through October 5, with performances beginning at 3:00 PM. Each concert highlights a unique theme and lineup, reflecting the diverse sounds and stories that make Chattanooga vibrant.

The Levitt BLOC (Building Layers Of Community) Chattanooga Music Series is presented by RISE Chattanooga in partnership with the Levitt Foundation, the City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture & Creative Economy, and a network of community partners. The series continues to bring people together across neighborhoods by offering free, live, high-quality music for all, reinforcing the power of culture to build community.

For more information about the Levitt BLOC Chattanooga Music Series, visit www.risecha.org.