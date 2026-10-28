The Local Honeys And Hunter Blalock Team Up To Take Over Songbirds This Thursday

The Local Honeys blend traditional Kentucky music with modern soundscapes and original songwriting.

Fuzzed out guitar and a vibey rhythm section set the sonic bedrock to showcase the entwinement of old-time banjo and fiddle styles at the forefront of their sound.

The Honeys understand the complexities of contemporary Appalachian life and their music is reflective of such through raw and emotive songs.

The narratives and perspective they weave into song, the deep understanding and endearment they share for hillbilly music, and their undeniable charm make it clear the duo is poised to become defining voices of a new Appalachia.

Hunter Blalock is a songwriter who doesn’t shy away from the heavy stuff. With a well worn pen, a beat-up guitar, and a voice that feels like late nights on the road, he writes songs that say the things most people are afraid to. His music digs into the raw, real parts of life. The quiet battles, the heartbreaks, the unspoken truths, offering connection in places where silence usually lives.

Proudly from Northwest Georgia, Hunter carries the grit, grace, and storytelling spirit of home into everything he does. The place, its people, its stillness, its struggles, shaped him as both an artist and a person.

He’s been touring for years, carving out a space on stages big and small, and building a humble following one honest song at a time. His debut record, Cherokee Hills, released in November 2024, captures that spirit, stories wrapped in melody, meant to meet people where they are.

Whether it’s a dim-lit venue or the corner of a dive, his songs carry a kind of quiet gravity, and find you when you need them most.

The Local Honeys with Hunter Blalock