The Peterson Brothers Headline Riverfront Nights This Saturday

Riverfront Nights is hosting The Peterson Brothers for a night that will provide a combination of youthful energy and modern influences with old-school blues, soul and funk.

The brothers hail from Austin, Texas where they’ve been entertaining audiences for over a decade. The dynamic duo consists of Glenn Jr. on vocals and guitar and Alex, a Grammy Award-winning artist, on bass, vocals and even the violin.

At a young age, the brothers immersed themselves in the sounds of The Isley Brothers; Earth, Wind & Fire; The Brothers Johnson; and B.B. King. Drawing inspiration from their musical roots, they crafted a unique show that showcases their infectious energy and undeniable musical prowess.

They’ve shared the state with legendary artists Gary Clark Jr., Jesse Johnson (The Time), Willie Nelson, B.B. King, New Power Generation (Prince’s longtime band), Buddy Guy and Los Lonely Boys among others.

The Peterson Brothers continue to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, captivating audiences with their infectious spirit and a musical prowess that pays homage to the timeless sounds that inspired their journey.

The opening act is equally impressive with Chattanooga’s own Swayyvo taking the stage at 7 p.m. The City has given rise to a host of hip-hop musicians and Swayyvo tackles expanding passages of modern rap with an eye toward jazz, neo soul and heavy 90s hip-hop influences.

Swayyvo’s virtuosic saxophone stylings and his knack for arranging unique and complex beat-drive movements without sacrificing his own individuality has given Chattanooga’s hip-hop scene a sustained direction in which to grow.

The evening will begin with a memorial tribute to Chattanooga’s Fallen Five whose lives were ended by a terrorist on July 16, 2015. Four Marines and one Navy sailor were killed that day at the Navy Operations Support Center. Their lives will be remembered as the National Anthem is performed by Melissa Bayless.

“In case of pop-up showers, weather updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights on Facebook, Instagram, and X," Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival noted. "All shows are rain or shine; however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations.”

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com