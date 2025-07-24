The Ringgold Depot Opry Returns With A Dynamic Country Duo

The Ringgold Depot Opry will return for its third show of the year in August, as they are pleased to welcome everyone back to the historic depot on August 9th for a night of live country music featuring Smith & Wesley with guest Lou Neal.

The Ringgold Depot Opry is partnering with local non-profits for each of their performances, and RDO's partner for August's show is The Hunter Worley Foundation.

The Ringgold Depot Opry has been able to use the additional time and resources gained from shifting their schedule, switching from a monthly to a quarterly event schedule at the beginning of this year, to book bigger and better talents.

The newest musical duo to join their lineup, Smith & Wesley, has had multiple Top 20 singles, millions of online streams, and was named Music Row's Independent Artist of the Year in 2020.

Joining them on the Depot Stage is local musician Lou Neal, who gave a show-stopping performance earlier this year at another Ringgold event, the 1890 Days Jamboree.

All door fees from this event will be donated to RDO's local non-profit partner, The Hunter Worley Foundation, to help continue the Foundation's mission of supporting families in the Tri-state area who have experienced the sudden loss of a child.

This event will take place at the Ringgold Depot, located at 155 Depot Street in Ringgold, Georgia, and will begin at 7:00 pm, with doors opening at 6:00 pm.

The Ringgold Depot Opry is a family-friendly event, and admission is $10. All tickets are sold at the door and are cash only. Attendees can park in the free public parking lot located to the right of the venue on Depot Street and will find additional public parking areas throughout Downtown Ringgold.

For more information on the Opry, please visit nothinlikeringgold.com.