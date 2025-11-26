The Signal: A Grand, Modern Chattanooga Concert Hall And Event Space

More than just a concert venue, The Signal is one of Chattanooga’s largest, most versatile, and most diverse spaces.

Featuring both a massive concert hall and ballroom, the venue can hold a variety of events: from live shows to weddings to even fundraisers or galas for local organizations, there is no shortage of exciting programming.

The Signal opened its doors in 2018 on Chestnut Street before moving to the Choo Choo Convention Center in 2023. The venue spans 20,000 square feet with a total capacity of 2,000 people. The main concert hall can accommodate 1,500 people, while the ballroom holds about 500 people standing.

With such a sprawling, modern space to work with, The Signal has turned into one of the more popular venues in Chattanooga that attracts a wealth of high-profile artists.

In speaking with The Signal’s spokesperson, Jeremy Hicks, about the origins of the venue and what the space means to the greater Chattanooga community, he mentioned that they wanted to create a venue that reflected the spirit of the community.

“The Signal opened its doors in 2018 with a mission to be a community asset. From the very beginning, we wanted the venue to reflect the spirit and voice of the community it would serve. So rather than naming it ourselves, we invited the community to take the lead, hosting a naming competition and public vote. The result was ‘The Signal.’

In the relationship between artist, fan, and venue, we think the venue should be the least in focus. That idea shaped how we built The Signal. Whether it’s a concert, a wedding, or a fundraiser for a non-profit, the space is designed to step back and let the moment, the artist, and the people shine.”

In addition to putting on incredible live shows and events, they also partner with local non-profits and organizations to help promote them and put on events for them.

“We love to host fundraisers and galas for local organizations and non-profits. We’ll also often partner with local businesses such as restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, and record stores to do cross-promotion initiatives that promote both our shows and the local business.”

Jeremy went on to speak to The Signal’s involvement and place in the greater Chattanooga music scene.

“Our goal is to simply be an asset to the community of Chattanooga. We are only a small part of a thriving and growing live music scene that includes other live music venues as well as talented local artists and musicians that call Gig City home.”

While the Signal hosts a variety of events, they are widely known for their incredible live music, often bringing high-caliber touring acts that highlight the Scenic City and elevate the music scene in Chattanooga. Economically, the venue’s ability to have such diversity in the events they host attracts folks from all walks of life and potentially boosts the local businesses in our community.

When asked about plans to expand in the future, Jeremy suggested that they always have new and exciting programming on the horizon.

“There is always new and different programming coming our way. Different artists are announcing big tours, and we continue to host more and more private events. We love it all!”

The Signal