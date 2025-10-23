The Signal Mountain Songwriters Festival Showcases Local And Regional Talent

The Signal Mountain Songwriters Festival will take place in Walden and Chattanooga this weekend.

Hosted by Jack and Jessie Endelouz and set against the beautiful backdrop of Signal Mountain at Walden Peak Farm with a special Chattanooga performance at Cherry Street Tavern.

The festival will kickoff with Bella Lam Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Walden Peak Farm. Bella is an up and coming country songwriter whose song "Tears in my Tequila" is currently getting the attention of the music industry.

Local favorites Sam Dean and Jessamyn Rains will take the stage followed by Memphis troubadour Clay Ayers. Friday night will be headlined by Birmingham’s Apocalyptic folk rock duo Guntram Anderlik and Craig McRee.

Saturday’s event will take place at Cherry Street Tavern from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. and features touring songwriters sponsored by JayHawk Songwriters and headlined by San Antonio’s Stevie Tombstone and Tommy Womack of the Government Cheese band.

Also expect to experience moving performances from Atlanta’s own Jeff Evans, Nashville’s Pete Murcott, Jeff Jacks and an encore performance from Clay Ayers. Saturday’s event will conclude with a performance by festival organizer Jack Endelouz.

Sunday the festival will be back at Walden Peak farm featuring regional favorites including Matthew Paul Revere, Sweet Georgia Brown, Jason Lyles, Blake Worthington and Ryan Oyer. Come early for “Blues Breakfast” at Noon featuring music by local blues coni sour Dave McDaniel and complimentary breakfast bites and coffee provided by Ruby Sunshine.

Dave will be followed by Signal Mountains own guitar virtuoso Jimmy Galloway. Ryan Oyer & Josh Wheeler will be presenting the first live performance of their new e.p. “Montenegro” at 4:00 p.m.

The festival will bring songwriters from all over the region to our home to experience it all.

Purchase tickets at the door or through this link: eventbrite.com/e/signal-mountain-songwriters-festival-2025-tickets-1553281860859