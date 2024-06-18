The Soundry Celebrates 10 Years Of Making Chattanooga Music

If you’re a fan of local music, you probably know the Soundry – even if you don’t recognize the name.

For a decade now, Brett Nolan has managed the recording studio that has been a home for many talented Chattanooga musicians.

“I’m always excited when I get to go back to the Soundry,” said local bluegrass star Randy Steele. “I’ve spent many long dark hours in the studio mixing and working with Brett. He has a great ear and an inspiring process for turning out albums and he does such great work.”

Other Chattanooga artists who have recorded at the Soundry include Amber Fults, Ryan Oyer, Caney Creek Company, We Are Us, Monday Night Social, the Nim Nims, Lew Card, and Marlow Drive.

The Soundry officially opened in 2014 when Nolan took over the space and oversaw a massive renovation process.

“We totally rebuilt it,” he said. “We reinforced the walls and raised the ceiling. We added double walls and sound proofing.” The studio now includes a control room, a drum room, a vocal booth, and a spacious live room for larger bands.

Before owning his own studio, Nolan attended an audio recording school in Ohio. “It was a bootcamp for engineers who come out thinking they know everything,” he laughed.

He went on to spend time working in Nashville and Asheville before returning to Chattanooga. “After hopping around between different studios, I realized in the end you really have to make your own opportunities.”

These days he works with many artists in the folk and country genres, but his background includes a lot of diverse styles. “I got my start in rap, hip hop, and RnB,” he said, “and I still get to work on some hip hop.” He’s also played keys for local bands like Milele Roots, the Communicators, and Jason Lee Wilson.

The Soundry is located at 8363 Dayton Pike, about 10 minutes north of Downtown. Nolan offers competitive hourly rates as well as day rates and package deals for every stage of the process including recording, mixing and mastering. They can be found on Facebook as well, at facebook.com/thesoundrystudio.

And though this final detail is only tangentially related to Brett Nolan and the Soundry studio, it’s also worth noting that they are neighbors with Delia’s, a fantastic locally owned Mexican restaurant.