Three Bands Included In An Extended Holiday Schedule At Nightfall Friday Night

Nightfall is where the energy is on Friday nights in Chattanooga, and they keep the celebrations going for America’s 250th birthday with music featuring the local talent of the Goodbye Girls at 5:00, the ever popular party band The Essentials at 6:30, and the Nashville band The Mood Swings headlining at 8:00pm.

The show begins earlier this week with an extended schedule of music, due to the holiday.

Kicking off the evening of music is a 5:00pm set by Chattanooga’s own, The Goodbye Girls, featuring singer-songwriter Amber Fults, known for her soulful Americana music and sweet harmonies. Her musical partner is Hayley Graham, longtime creative counterpart and vocalist who makes up this popular duo. For this performance, they will be calling upon a few extra musicians to round out their sound. It’s safe to say that no one has more fun collaborating or performing together than these musical friends.

Bringing the energy at 6:30pm is one of Chattanooga’s best loved party bands, The Essentials. Although it’s their first Nightfall appearance, they are well known for their professional stage presence and classic play list featuring classic and southern rock are an award-winning cover band based in Chattanooga. Founded by retired Marine John Gianella, and including a strong lineup of ultra talented musicians and singers, their motto is: "Be Ready to Dance... Be Ready to Rock... You'll know every song!"

Headlining band, The Mood Swings, a dynamic six-piece soul, funk, and R&B band based in Nashville. Formed in 2023, the band blends nostalgic 1960s Motown sounds with modern pop. They are best known for their electric stage presence, horn section, and strong vocals. Lead vocalist and guitarist, Cade Ortega, is originally from Mississippi and formed the band during his time at Middle Tennessee State University. Since then, they have become known for their off-stage friendship and on-stage chemistry, playing a mix of original tunes and high energy covers. They released their debut EP “Crowded Room” in 2025.

The first 100 people at Nightfall will receive free hand-held American flags.

A variety of local food trucks, art vendor booths and bar service

Free motorcycle parking is offered in the 800 block of Market Street.

Dogs, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome.

Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

No coolers or weapons allowed.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents. For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.