Tickets On Sale Friday To See Jason Mraz In Concert At Memorial Auditorium This May

Multi-Platinum, Multi-Grammy Award winning artist Jason Mraz, most famously known by his hits, "I'm Yours" and "I Won't Give Up, has announced “Still Yours,” a tour running on the East Coast this May-June with a stop here on Wednesday, May 20th at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium.

Modeled after Mraz’s sold out UK and European dates last fall, the US leg of “Still Yours” brings Mraz back to his coffee shop beginnings: him and his guitar, telling stories, and playing hits and deep cuts from the last 20+ years.

"I’m happy to reunite with fans and families for a night of uplifting, healing music rooted in love, gratitude, and humor,” said Mraz. “‘Still Yours’ creates a shared, harmonious space through song and musical storytelling. It is my calling!"

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 6. Check jasonmraz.com for ticketing and on-sale dates and details.

Jason Mraz's the Jason Mraz Foundation, supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. Established in 2015, Mraz Family Farms is committed to peace in the world through organic regenerative agriculture, fair trade, and kind words.

In 2023, Mraz released his eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride featuring the single “I Feel Like Dancing” and placed second on Season 32 of “Dancing With The Stars,” which aired live on ABC and remains streaming on Disney+. Prior to that, he performed as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress on Broadway.