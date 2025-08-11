Time To Sing: It's A Karaoke Party At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, August 17th the Chattanooga Market will host a Karaoke party on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage.

Market guests can own a few minutes of the spotlight singing before the large audience during this Sunday Funday. Fans wanting to participate in the fun can simply sign-up at the stage area for a time slot.

The first five participants for each hourly time slot will receive a free Market t-shirt. The time slots are Noon, 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm. Patrons can enjoy the “show” until 3:00 pm this Sunday.

In coming weeks, the shift of produce will go from cantaloupes and corn to apples and fall squashes. Tomatoes are still in season with heirloom, grape (small) varieties and beefsteak ripe for the picking.

This back to school season is also a great time to visit Chattanooga Market for farms foods to pack healthy school lunches and satisfying dinners with the freshest ingredients.

More fun events on the horizon at Chattanooga Market: