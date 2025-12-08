Tis The Season For Holiday Music And Food At Songbirds Inaugural Holly Dolly Christmas

On Friday, December 12th, Songbirds will be presenting their first annual festive Holly Dolly Christmas event.

The event will be a dinner-and-a-show that features delicious Southern cuisine from Chatter Box Cafe and music from wife-and-husband duo Amber Carrington & Dran Lewis, as well as a little help from their friends.

The inaugural event is a special edition of their Music + Food series, with this one celebrating the spirit of the season with performances of Christmas songs and, of course, Dolly Parton classics. Tickets for the event are very limited, so be sure to snag yours as soon as possible.

In addition to an unforgettable evening of holiday classics and Southern food, the band Randy Steele & High Cold Wind will open the evening and play during dinner, and one of the Songbirds students will perform two songs with the band before Amber Carrington and her band close out the show with a curated mix of Dolly classics and Christmas favorites.

In speaking with the program manager and star of the Holly Dolly Christmas Show, Amber Carrington, about the significance of the first annual event and what people can expect, she suggested that this event’s roots began last year and that the event is a fundraising initiative fueling music education for young people.

“This is our first official year presenting Holly Dolly Christmas Music & Food, but the roots go back to last year when we hosted our very first Dolly-inspired dinner showcase, followed by a separate Christmas-themed show later in the season.

We realized pretty quickly that Dolly + Christmas might actually fix half the world’s problems, so we decided to combine the two and turn it into a signature fundraising initiative for Songbirds. Every ticket purchased directly fuels music education and creative workforce development for students across our community.”

When talking to Amber about the intention behind creating an event that is Dolly Parton themed, she suggested that it is due to the magic surrounding Dolly and the stories she creates in her songs.

“Imagine being invited into Dolly's living room on Christmas morning: that’s the energy. Cozy. Warm. A little epic. Because Dolly represents everything we love about the holidays: generosity, joy, storytelling, and heart. The theme gives us a framework to tell meaningful stories, sing timeless songs, and celebrate the values that connect us.”

When asked about what to expect, Amber offered that the event will be an inclusive, community-enriching event that will bring folks together over great food and music, family traditions shared from Amber’s life and Dolly’s, and off-the-cuff solos and musical surprises.

“Expect Amber to leave the stage, run into the crowd, have folks share memories or their favorite Christmas stories, welcome audience participation throughout the show, and build moments that bring everyone together.

You may be asked to help clap along or perhaps play your acrylic nails the way Dolly does, share a memory, or join in on a chorus. Come ready to be part of the magic.”

A Holly Dolly Christmas

7-9:30 p.m. December 12.

$56-$111. Songbirds. 206 West Main St.

Doors for Dinner: 6:30 PM / Dinner: 7:00 PM

Doors for Show Only: 7:45 PM / Show: 8:00 PM

Ticket Information: www.eventim.us

Tickets for this exclusive event are very limited, so be sure to secure yours today. Choose from a variety of seating options on the map, including front row VIP tables for the ultimate viewing experience, as well as single GA listening room stools if you can’t make it for dinner.