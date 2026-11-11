Tommy Prine Brings His Introspective Southern Folk Storytelling To Songbirds

With songs featuring dynamic, tender fingerpicking, introspective songwriting, and beautifully haunting southern vocals, Tommy Prine has carved out his own space in the Americana, folk, and singer-songwriter worlds. Tommy will be bringing his unique sound to Chattanooga at Songbirds this Thursday, November 12th.

Son of folk icon John Prine, Tommy grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by music and picking up the guitar around age ten, though he didn't fully pursue it as a career until 2020. His first single, “Ships in the Harbor,” debuted in 2022 and is one of his most raw and emotionally vulnerable songs to date.

“Ships in the Harbor” is a layered track that tackles grief and the reminders of the love that is left behind, with lines like “I tend to get lost in the stars, I waste every night wondering where we all are, and how we must be leaving soon, as we should.” The meditative song is one of his best and a powerful reminder to appreciate and tell the people you love that you love them while they are still here.

His debut album, This Far South, released in 2023, officially put Tommy on the map as a singular force, with him going on to make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry that same year, followed by being named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist to Watch in 2023, all while developing his own audience and opening for country singer-songwriter Tyler Childers.

Tommy’s career has taken off since then, and his music possesses a rich, emotionally raw quality to it, one where Tommy explores personal themes, navigating loss, love, identity, and the messiness of adulthood, all while telling his own stories with his own voice and a sound unique to himself.

In speaking with Tommy about his origins in songwriting, he discussed how he started out playing guitars as a young child, suggesting songwriting wasn’t something that came to him until he was in his teenage years, and that he has evolved tremendously both personally and professionally since his debut album.

“I can remember playing with guitars since I was a little boy. Electric was my first love because I wanted to be like Kurt Cobain. Songwriting didn’t come into the picture until I was probably 16 or 17. I just always had an easier time writing things down than anything else. It made me feel like I got something done for myself whenever I would write. Like a small accomplishment.

I feel like I have grown immensely since my first record. Mostly due to sheer volume of touring and saying yes to everything and anything, especially if it scared me. I feel like I overcame a lot of anxiety and fear of failure in the last few years, and I’m less harsh on myself overall, leading to me being able to just enjoy it more these days.”

In the summer of 2025, Tommy released a six-song EP entitled Love Circle, inspired by love, marriage, and personal growth, featuring soaringly beautiful tracks like “Purple Paint,” which is a tender, heartfelt love song for his wife, Savannah, and the impact she has had on his life and music career.

When asked about the project, Tommy mentioned that he was in the process of making his second full-length album during that period when his wife informed him she was pregnant with their son, Teddy, and it made him realize he wasn’t ready to write another entire album, but that he does have one on the horizon.

“I was actually trying to make my second album that year when my wife informed me she was pregnant with our son, Teddy. I knew I wanted to make something, and I didn’t want to put it off anymore necessarily, but it just wasn’t the time for a full record. It also made me kind of clean my slate of 6 songs that I really liked and forced me to continue digging for my second album, which I’m almost done with.”

Tommy went on to detail his plans, suggesting that he aims to headline the Ryman one day, and that he can’t wait to return to the Scenic City.

“I want to headline the Ryman one day soon. It’s been on my bucket list since I was a kid, and I just think it would be a really amazing moment for me for a lot of reasons. I can’t wait to come back to Chattanooga. I love the city, and I have many fond memories there from several trips to hang with my buddies in college.”

Tommy Prine has created a singular space all his own with a distinctive voice, candid, reflective songwriting, lush acoustic instrumentation, and finger-picking that feels rooted in something familiar while being something of his own making. Be sure to catch Tommy as he’s passing through Chattanooga for an intimate evening at Songbirds.

Tommy Prine