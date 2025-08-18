Top 10 Reasons To See Alex The Band Live At The Woodshop (By Alex)

Alex the Band returns to the Woodshop Listening Room on Thursday, August 21st at 8:00 pm.

There are lots of great reasons you should consider going. Here are the top 10:

10. Because the music is good. This is really the only reason that matters. I wouldn’t suggest you go to a concert that sucks, and Alex the Band does not suck.

9. Because Alex has donated dozens and dozens of articles for The Pulse over the years. Seeing his band would be a great way to say thanks.

8. Because every paid admission will receive one complimentary hug from Alex. And if you’re uncomfortable with close physical contact, he’s also happy to offer handshakes, fist bumps, and high fives.

7. Because you miss Tom Petty.

6. Because you want to purchase some original butt art. For years Alex has been Chattanooga’s preeminent illustrator of cartoon butt cheeks, and he will have several new works for sale at his concert.

5. Because for years you’ve been telling yourself, “Janet, I really need to get out and see more concerts.” Well it’s time to stop making excuses, Janet! Put it on your calendar now, and do not flake.

4. Because you love BBQ. The new BBQ menu at the Woodshop Listening Room is worth a visit regardless of the music. In fact, BBQ is so awesome that Alex should consider renaming his band BBQ the Band.

3. Because all the new movies on Amazon and Netflix suck, and you miss the sense of community you can only get with live entertainment.

2. Because you’re genuinely impressed that Alex came up with nine reasons so far, and you want to reward his creativity.

1. Because if you had a band, Alex would come to your concert. And he’d probably write an article in The Pulse about it.

If any (or all) of the reasons have convinced you to come see Alex the Band, ticket info is at kickassconcerts.ticketspice.com/alextheband