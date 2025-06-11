Triple L Trio Headlines July 4th Lunch Celebration At The Jewish Cultural Center

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga invites the Chattanooga community to celebrate Independence Day with an indoor, air-conditioned picnic event on Friday, July 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road.

Chicken with special BBQ sauce sizzling on the grill, plenty of summer sides including fresh homemade potato salad and cole slaw, yummy baked beans and tasty dessert treats are sure to make a feast. Vegetarian meals are available if requested by the registration deadline of July.

There will be lots of toe-tapping in celebration of the holiday as regionally known musicians Lon Eldridge, Lou Wamp and Daniel Foster play swing, blues and Western swing. These Chattanooga musicians are known for quality and diversity.

Lon Eldridge (guitar, vocals) has been a staple of the Chattanooga music scene for nearly two decades, fronting such bands as The 9th Street Stompers and more recently the Chattanooga Sheiks. Get ready for dazzling vintage guitar acrobatics.

Lou Wamp (lap steel) is a man who needs no introduction, known for his work on various instruments with the likes of Dismembered Tennesseans, Bluetastic Fangrass, Hiwassee Ridge, The 9th Street Stompers, James Monroe & Midnight Ramblers, The Cumberland Trio, and High Stuarts (just to name a few).

Daniel Foster (bass) has exploded onto the scene, carving out a niche all his own. A talented multi-instrumentalist, he has played with the likes of Terrestrial Troubadours, Havok, and Big Ole Roots, seamlessly blending country, folk, rock, bluegrass, and more into a truly unique sound.

The cost to attend is $15 for adults; $28 for two, $36 for a family of four, $7 for children seven to sixteen and free for children under seven. Register at www.jewishchattanooga.com.

The Jewish Cultural Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.