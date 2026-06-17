Troubadour Adam Klein Brings His Folk-Rock Soundscapes To The Woodshop

Originally from Athens, GA, with huge roots in the eclectic college town, and now performing and residing in Atlanta, singer-songwriter Adam Klein will be delivering his vibrant folk-rock sound to The Woodshop on Thursday, June 18.

Klein is a storyteller, and one with southern sensibilities whose songs often touch on living in the South and its history, and this much is evident in his track "Goin' Down to Peachtree,” where he details Blind Willie McTell playing on Luckie Street back in the day, a street in Atlanta known for its rich musical history.

He is also an artist and troubadour who puts an emphasis on the lyrics and the story behind each song, akin to the great modern Americana and folk singer-songwriters like Jason Isbell, Patterson Hood, and the late Jason Molina. His music is emotionally vulnerable, introspective, and covers a range of themes, including fatherhood, spirituality, heartache, and the loneliness of being on the road, to name a few.

Klein’s career has spanned two decades, from his debut album in 2006, Distant Music, to his most recent release, Live @ Leesta Vall Sound Recordings, recorded at Leesta Vall’s studio in Brooklyn and released on April 3rd of 2026. That’s twenty years of records, touring, and writing songs that seem to effortlessly blend folk with rock, country, and Americana in a way that is solely unique to Klein.

In speaking with Klein about growing up in Athens, Georgia; how the music scene there shaped him; and how his songwriting has evolved since his debut album in 2006, he mentioned having very fond memories of the magical college town and that while his songwriting has changed, what has remained constant is his reverence for the story and the heartbeat of a song.

“The Athens scene had a huge influence on me. I came of age in Athens. I grew up there and, in the middle of high school, started to realize that there was something special going on in town in terms of the music scene. I started to get plugged into it, go to shows, and so, for me, it was very impactful because it was all happening during such a formative time in my life.

It’s hard to say how I’ve grown most as a songwriter and storyteller, but it’s certainly the case that I’ve been writing and working on songs and developing my craft for more than these past 20 years. These days, I’m moved to write songs that matter to me, that are true to my lived experiences and that touch on issues or themes that are relevant to me.

What I hear in Distant Music, which still exists in my songwriting and music today, is mainly the manner in which I’ve approached songs, with a sense of reverence for the story or theme, the landscape and setting of the song, and the emotional inner life of the song itself.”

Klein’s musical sensibilities are incredibly eclectic, in addition to his broadened worldview, which he got by visiting Nicaragua around 2011, where he led service learning programs for college students. He ended up writing a song about his time there, entitled “Faithful Brigade,” featuring his longtime collaborator, Adam Poulin, on the violin.

The song sees Klein imagining what it would be like if it were him joining the Sandinista revolution that happened in Nicaragua between 1960 and 1991, and it adds further to the complexity of his works and the real importance of location as a fixture in his storytelling.

In talking to Klein about creative dreams or goals that are still driving him after twenty years in music, he mentioned still wanting to write songs about humanity and that songwriting to him is a lifetime pursuit.