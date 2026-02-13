UTC Live! Series Welcomes Grammy Award-Winning Turtle Island Quartet

The Grammy Award-winning Turtle Island Quartet will perform Tuesday, Feb. 24, at UTC's Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall as part of the UTC Live! concert series.

Founded in 1985, the Turtle Island Quartet is widely recognized for redefining the possibilities of the classical string quartet by blending classical technique with contemporary American musical styles.

The ensemble has earned Grammy Awards for Best Classical Crossover Album and has built an international reputation for performances that draw from jazz, folk, bluegrass, Latin, rock, funk and improvisational traditions.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance can be purchased online at utc.edu/arts-and-sciences/fine-arts-center and through the UTC Fine Arts Center Box Office.

Adult tickets are $38 for seating closer to the stage and $28 for general seating.

Faculty and staff tickets are $28.

Student tickets are $18 with a valid student ID; student tickets must be purchased in person at the Fine Arts Center Box Office.

The Turtle Island Quartet has released more than a dozen recordings on labels including Windham Hill, Chandos, Telarc, Koch and Blue Note, and its work has appeared on major motion picture soundtracks and national television and radio broadcasts. The ensemble has collaborated with a wide range of artists across genres, including jazz, classical and popular music performers.

In addition to its performance career, the quartet is known for its commitment to education and for reviving improvisational and compositional traditions that were once central to chamber music. Each member of the ensemble is both a composer and improviser, bringing that approach to performances, recordings and outreach activities.

The UTC Fine Arts Center is located at the intersection of Dr. Roland Carter Street (formerly Vine Street) and Palmetto Street on the UTC campus.