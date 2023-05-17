Victor Wooten And The Wooten Brothers Fall Tour To Kick Off In Chattanooga

This fall, five-time Grammy winning bassist, songwriter, and author Victor Wooten will treat fans to a soul-filled spectacle with the reunion of The Wooten Brothers.

Featuring Joseph (keyboards/vocals), Roy “Futureman” (percussion/vocals), Regi (guitars/vocals) and Victor Wooten (bass/vocals), the star-studded family unit will bring their musical tour-de-force to thirteen cities across the eastern United States with special guests, New Orleans jazz-funk ensemble Rebirth Brass Band.

Lauded by Rolling Stone as one of the “Top 10 Bassists of All Time,” Victor Wooten has captivated audiences for over four decades with his dynamic stage presence and unparalleled technical chops. Wooten’s eclectic repertoire includes collaborations with the likes of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones (of which he is a founding member), Chick Corea, Dave Matthews Band, India Arie, Keb’ Mo’, and more recently, Cory Wong.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest living bassists today, Wooten continues to share his passion for music through numerous modalities. The multidisciplinary artist has authored two books and has mentored thousands of students at his own Center for Music and Nature since the year 2000.

Remarkably accomplished in their own right, each of the Wooten brothers bring a unique flavor to the live experience. Joseph Wooten, also known as the “Hands of Soul,” has been the keyboardist/vocalist for the Steve Miller Band since 1993 and is a renowned composer, arranger, author, and motivational speaker whose collaborations include work with Whitney Houston, George Clinton, and Kenny G. Roy “Futureman” Wooten is also a founding member of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones and a five-time GRAMMY award winner who is famously known for his trademark inventions the “Drumitar” and the “RoyEI” keyboard.

A philosopher, researcher, filmmaker, and educator, Roy’s impressive solo career, symphonic works, and “Black Mozart” projects span the genres of classical, jazz, soul, gospel, and spoken word. Regi Wooten’s signature guitar style of chording, slapping, tapping and virtuosic strumming has earned him world-wide notoriety and comparisons to Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and Chuck Berry. In recent years, Regi has performed with many artists including the legendary Ginger Baker. Known worldwide as “The Teacha,” Regi currently teaches music in Nashville, TN and has taught many notable musicians.

Together The Wooten Brothers bring an uncanny level of experience, originality and expertise to the stage. Playing together since childhood, the formidable group has shared stages with the likes of Curtis Mayfield, The Temptations, Ramsey Lewis, Stephanie Mills, War, and others. Fans can expect an infectious, colorful, and exuberant production that showcases The Wooten Brothers’ impenetrable creative chemistry. An amalgam of original songs and choice classics, each show offers a one of a kind adventure that defies the bounds of jazz, funk, soul, R&B, rock, and bluegrass.

On the forthcoming tour, Victor shares, “Being in a band with my brothers is the best thing for me. It’s like a family reunion every time we get together to play. They are my teachers and I feel most at home with them.”

This will be the brothers’ first tour together as a band since the untimely death of their saxophone-playing brother Rudy a few years ago. In the forthcoming year, The Wooten Brothers will release their first studio album in several decades.

“The music we are working on at the moment is a collection of new and old. We have songs that were recorded decades ago that have never been heard by anyone. We also have newer music that was recorded over the last year. It will be a nice collection of old and new. With the older music, we want to introduce the world to Rudy, our saxophone playing brother who passed away in 2010. Be prepared to have your mind blown.”

Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers tour will commence in Chattanooga, TN on September 28th. For tour dates, tickets, and info, visit victorwooten.com.

Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers Tour Dates

09/28 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse^

09/29 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre^

09/30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse^

10/01 - Asheville, NC - The Outpost^

10/03 - Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall^

10/04 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl^

10/05 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore^

10/06 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live^

10/07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel^

10/08 - Portland, ME - State Theatre^

10/10 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground^

10/11 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues^

10/12 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center^

10/13 - Roanoke, VA - TBA

10/14 - Buffalo, NY - TBA