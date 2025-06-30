Vinyl Alert: The Metro Chattanooga Record Show Coming Soon To Ringgold

Jack Lightfoot knows a thing or two about vinyl records.

“I started collecting in 1969 when I was a nine -years -old,” he said. “And I've never stopped collecting. I love records way more than I should.”

Lightfoot, the owner of Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records, is ready to share his immense knowledge of vinyl records and LPs. He and multiple vendors from surrounding states will be offering up collectibles and classics July 19th, as he hosts the Metro Chattanooga Record Show at the Colonnade in Ringgold GA.

With an effervescent personality, infectious smile and fantastic white beard, Lightfoot can talk to you forever about music, bands, audio equipment and sound. It’s his passion and how he connects to others.

“I love record shows because there's a social aspect to them,” he said. “When you download, or stream, it's just you sitting in front of a computer. When you're at a record show you're talking to people…you're also trading records, meeting the other dealers and shooting the breeze about new releases, or maybe they're reissuing something that's been out of print for a long time. So, there's a social aspect to it that I enjoy.”

Lightfoot said his show coincides with a similar show being held in Atlanta the day after his event. He said it allows folks coming from Nashville, Murfreesboro and other cities up north to stop in. Folks can enjoy his show Saturday and then head to the Atlanta show Sunday July 20th.

And he knows the LP, vinyl community well. Lightfoot promotes similar record shows in Murfreesboro, and Knoxville, and was the Vendor Director at the recent RockNPod Expo in Nashville. He also has a second Metro Chattanooga Record Show set for this September 13th.

Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records doesn’t have a brick-and mortar location. Lightfoot said he has two booths at the Ringgold Feed & Seed for his day-to-day operation. He carries a variety of musical genres – from Classic Rock, Heavy Metal, Prog and Punk. Hosting the Metro Chattanooga Record Show at the Colonnade allows for multiple dealers, a bigger LP collection display and more foot traffic.

Lightfoot said these record shows tend to draw a niche crowd. “Everyone in the 1970s had a turntable,” he said. “They had records, nobody thought anything about it, but not everyone has a turntable now.”

But vinyl devotees tend to flock to record shows looking for hidden gems, collectibles, and talk about their favorite bands or music genre. He said vinyl is making a comeback, but the numbers will likely never match those from the past.

Lightfoot said he has an eclectic taste in music and likes to search for those hard-to-find albums.

“I was a big Beatles fan,” he said. “My first album was “The Monkees Greatest Hits” on the Colgems record label in June of 1969. My second one was the Beatles, “Hey, Jude.” I just went on from there. I like Garage Rock from the 60s. I like Psychedelic Rock. I like Prog. I like Glam. I like Punk and Electronic. Back then, my choices were long hair, short hair, or green hair. Now I'm just glad to have hair! So, your ideas change about things over time, but it's a lot of fun. It’s a social thing, and in addition to that, I've made a lot of lifelong friendships at these shows.”

When it comes to sound quality, Lightfoot still prefers original analog sound the older turntables and tube amps produce as opposed to digital found in today’s music technology and streaming devices.

“I still run tubes,” he said. “People ask why I would go through that time and trouble, it’s because it sounds better. It’s a full three-dimensional sound and people don't believe me without bringing them over to my house so they can hear it for themselves. Usually, their jaws hit the floor because they had no idea.”

Vinyl records will be the star of the show, but you’ll also find CDs, music memorabilia and more at the event. The Colonnade is located at 264 Ringgold Catoosa Circle in Ringgold, Georgia. Lightfoot said there will be roughly 20 vendors there showcasing their records and memorabilia, meaning there is plenty for people to look through.

Serious collectors can buy early admission tickets for $10 and gain entry to the show at 9:30 a.m. “The hardcore collectors like to cherry pick,” Lightfoot said. “It's a good hobby,” he said. “It’s family friendly.”

The show starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. Admission then is $3.

Metro Chattanooga Record Show

Saturday July 19, 2025

9:30 a.m. Early Bird Admission only - $10

Show runs from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. – admission $3

The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, GA.

Jax-Wax: Quality LP Records