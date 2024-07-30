Vocalist Janine Arecco Featured At Nightfall Jazz Café This Thursday

Renowned jazz vocalist Janine Arecco will be the featured performer on Thursday, August 2, for the Granfalloon’s “Nightfall Jazz Café.” This is part of a new series of Thursday evening jazz shows featuring Lisa Anita Baker’s house band with a regional guest artist headliner.

Janine Arecco is an exceptional Jazz soloist known for her multilingual set lists and classical roots, as well as paying homage to her musical inspirations such as Ella Fitzgerald, Basia, and Sade. From the silky sounds of Autumn Leaves to Spanish boleros and Jobim bossa novas, Janine consistently showcases foreign influences in her music.

Janine grew up singing with the World-famous Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, touring Europe, Canada, and the United States. This foundation of classical roots gave Janine the unique sound she is well known for in her jazz, pop, and rock singing today. Janine began performing Jazz professionally in 1997, fronting “Confetti,” (1997-2013) and “Souled Out/Sound Barrier” (2000-2006). She has been a featured performer at well-known venues such as Wrigley Field, the House of Blues, and Fitzgerald’s Jazz Club as well as performing throughout Chicago and the Midwest.

Additionally, she coaches up to 60 vocal students and manages a children’s summer camp, the “Rock N Roll Experience,” where students are professionally trained to prepare for their own showcase performance.

Lisa Anita’s House Band will be the consistent band featured at the Nightfall Jazz Café shows, and will accompany the featured artist each week. The band consists of Lisa Anita Baker on electric guitar, Andre Manga on bass, and Yakou Daniels, percussionist.

Though she now makes Mont Eagle, TN, her home, Lisa was born and raised on the sun-drenched West Coast where she was introduced to her lifelong passion of music by her mother, a jazz pianist. Her groundbreaking 2002 album, Song For A New Day, marked a turning point in her career. Collaborating with esteemed musicians like Victor, Joseph, and Regi Wooten, alongside the legendary Oteil Burbridge, the album showcased Lisa's exceptional talent and innovative approach to jazz guitar.

Lisa's commitment to nurturing musical talent is apparent in her role as a teacher of jazz guitar, as well as serving as a Music Professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Lisa’s impact extends beyond her expertise in technical abilities, songcraft and music production. Her live performances challenge stereotypes and redefine the perception of jazz guitar.

A native of Yaoundé, Cameroon in Central Africa, Andre Manga combines jazz with traditional African rhythms. Inspired by superstar musician Manu Dibango, Manga became Manu Dibango’s bass player and musical director, as they toured the world. André also joined a group of Cameroonian musicians to perform on Paul Simon’s The Rhythm of the Saints album. Andre has worked for over 17 years as bassist for singer songwriter global sensation Josh Groban.

Internationally known jazz drummer, composer, and producer from the Ivory Coast, Yakou Daniel N’Guessan has been influenced by the unique tribal languages of his native country, he blends jazz and African beats to form World Music. He has performed professionally since 1995, and in 2007 was awarded the prestigious Berklee African Scholarship. In conjunction with this, he participated in several other project realizations of albums and festivals with artists from his country, the Middle East, Asia, and the rest of Africa. Since moving to the USA, he has continued to browse the scenes, jazz clubs, festivals, and musicians.

Show admission is $25 (students $12) with tickets available at granfalloonchattanooga.com or at the door. The Granfalloon will offer a full bar and the regular Adelle’s crepe menu.