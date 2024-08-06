Vocalist Julie Dexter Featured This Thursday For "Nightfall Jazz Café"

This Thursday, August 8, The Granfalloon welcomes an encore performance by acclaimed jazz and neo soul singer Julie Dexter at the Granfalloon’s “Nightfall Jazz Café.”

This is part of a new series of Thursday evening jazz shows featuring Lisa Anita Baker’s house band with a regional guest artist headliner. Doors open at 6:30pm, and the show is from 7:30-9:30pm, with a brief intermission.

Dexter is a world-renowned, award-winning, British vocalist considered by many to be one of the most influential female vocalists of our generation. Born and raised in Birmingham, England, this classically trained artist composes and arranges her own music. Influenced by legends such as Nancy Wilson, Abbey Lincoln, and Bob Marley, as well as popular icons Omar and Sade, Julie takes classic soul to the heart of Artistry.

Fans and critics across the globe have followed her journey through the circles of Jazz, Broken-Beat, Bossa-Nova, Reggae, Afro-Beat and Soul and she was recently honored at the Black Women in Jazz Awards with the Afro Caribbean Soul of Jazz Award. It was in 1999 that Julie took a leap of faith and moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she now resides.

Lisa Anita’s House Band will be the consistent band featured at the Nightfall Jazz Café shows, and will accompany the featured artist each week. The band consists of Lisa Anita Baker on electric guitar, Andre Manga on bass, and Yakou Daniels, percussionist.

Though she now makes Mont Eagle, TN, her home, Lisa was born and raised on the sun-drenched West Coast where she was introduced to her lifelong passion of music by her mother, a jazz pianist. Her groundbreaking 2002 album, Song For A New Day, marked a turning point in her career. Collaborating with esteemed musicians like Victor, Joseph, and Regi Wooten, alongside the legendary Oteil Burbridge, the album showcased Lisa's exceptional talent and innovative approach to jazz guitar.

Lisa's commitment to nurturing musical talent is apparent in her role as a teacher of jazz guitar, as well as serving as a Music Professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Lisa’s impact extends beyond her expertise in technical abilities, songcraft and music production. Her live performances challenge stereotypes and redefine the perception of jazz guitar.

A native of Yaoundé, Cameroon in Central Africa, Andre Manga combines jazz with traditional African rhythms. Inspired by superstar musician Manu Dibango, Manga became Manu Dibango’s bass player and musical director, as they toured the world. André also joined a group of Cameroonian musicians to perform on Paul Simon’s The Rhythm of the Saints album. Andre has worked for over 17 years as bassist for singer songwriter global sensation Josh Groban.

Internationally known jazz drummer, composer, and producer from the Ivory Coast, Yakou Daniel N’Guessan has been influenced by the unique tribal languages of his native country, he blends jazz and African beats to form World Music. He has performed professionally since 1995, and in 2007 was awarded the prestigious Berklee African Scholarship. In conjunction with this, he participated in several other project realizations of albums and festivals with artists from his country, the Middle East, Asia, and the rest of Africa. Since moving to the USA, he has continued to browse the scenes, jazz clubs, festivals, and musicians.

Show admission is $25, with tickets available at granfalloonchattanooga.com or at the door. Doors open at 6:30 pm. The show will begin at 7:30 pm and consist of two sets with a brief intermission.The Granfalloon will offer a full bar and a special tapas menu.