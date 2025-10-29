Vote For Your Favorite Local Artist In EPB’s Jingle Jam And You Could Win Prizes

As part of their continuing commitment to helping customers save money and energy at home, EPB has launched an engaging new promotion to help customers lower their home energy costs and win big.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 3, Jingle Jam gives customers the chance to vote for their favorite jingle about EPB Energy Pros and enter to win thousands of dollars in prizes.

The Jingle Jam exclusively features local musicians, so EPB is also helping support the local economy by connecting area artists with new audiences.

“EPB Energy Pros love helping our community save energy,” said EPB's John Watts. “We’re proud that our customers get to vote for the jingle they think best represents our work to help them save energy and money.”

Jingle Jam competitors include some of Chattanooga’s most talented local musicians:

Lon Eldridge

Amber Fults

Magic Birds

Rick Rushing III

Rachel McIntyre Smith

Randy Steele

Adam Stone & Joel Forlines

Swayyvo

Visit epb.com/JingleJam to learn more about the artists and prize packages.

“EPB’s goal with the Jingle Jam contest is to create more than a catchy tune,” said EPB's Beth Johnson. “Supporting local artists and getting customer input is a win-win. Together we can support local musicians.”

How to win:

Vote every week: From Nov. 3 through Nov. 16, EPB customers may cast one vote for each pairing each week to be entered to win a weekly prize pack worth $1,000. Prize winners will be announced each Monday.

Grand prize: The week of Nov. 17, vote to be entered to win a grand prize pack worth $2,000. The winner will be announced on Nov. 24.

One vote per customer per week.

The competition is designed to raise awareness about free EPB Home Energy Checkups so more customers can benefit from expert guidance on home energy upgrades and incentives that can save customers thousands of dollars on their energy bills.

Visit epb.com/energypros to view videos and tips, schedule a free EPB Home Energy Checkup or have a 30-minute call with a Pro.