Legendary Guitarist Warren Haynes Bringing First Ever Solo Tour To The Caverns

On the evening of Thursday, February 26th, longtime Allman Brothers member and founder of the blues-rock band Gov’t Mule, Warren Haynes, will be performing a rare and intimate solo show underground at The Caverns in nearby Grundy County, Tennessee.

The Grammy Award-winning artist hails from Asheville and is known for being a key member of the Allman Brothers Band for 25 years, playing guitar and sharing lead vocals. He first joined in 1989, staying until 1997, then returned in 2001 and remained a pivotal member until the band's last performances in 2014.

Haynes helped revitalize the band in its later years and was a key collaborator with the founding members, Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts. In 1994, while still in the Allman Brothers Band, he founded the Southern rock jam band Gov’t Mule with bassist Allen Woody and drummer Matt Abts. The band is set to perform later this year on April 23rd at The Signal.

Tragically, in 2000, bassist and co-founder Allen Woody passed away, leaving Haynes and Abts to continue the band, ultimately making it a quartet by adding Danny Louis and Andy Hess.

Haynes’s soundscape is one that blends elements of deep, expressive blues, soulful vocals, and long improvised jams. When speaking with Haynes about this upcoming solo tour and how it all came together, he mentioned this being his first-ever solo tour, though he has thought about doing one for a very long time.

“I’ve never really done a solo tour before, only a few isolated shows here and there, and I have thought about it for a long time. It’s an opportunity for me to express myself in a completely different way, focusing more on the songs and my voice. In this situation, the guitar becomes more of an accompaniment.

It also allows me to choose from a completely different repertoire. Even though some of these songs get played in Gov’t Mule or Warren Haynes Band, most of them are songs that I don’t play very often, and the ones I do are done with a completely different approach.”

Haynes went on to discuss how his 25 cumulative years in the Allman Brothers band helped shape his individual sound and songwriting process.

“I was an Allman Brothers Band fan before I ever picked up a guitar. I grew up on that music and obviously never could have imagined a scenario where I would be in the band, much less for 25 years. A large part of what I learned from them I learned before I joined the band or even knew them, but being on the inside of that alchemy gave me a lot of insight into how they approached improvisation, performance, and songwriting.

I take that with me everywhere I go. Being onstage alone is quite different for me, but I still approach the situation with the same reverence I have for that music and acknowledge and honor the status that being in such a historically relevant band has given me.”

Haynes’ songwriting has continued to evolve over the years, since the release of his debut solo album 33 years ago, in 1993, entitled Tales of Ordinary Madness, to his most recent studio album, released in 2024, entitled Million Voices Whisper, which dives deeper into his soulful style while also highlighting his growth in songwriting. The more recent album reflects and carries a maturity, especially in its lyrics, focusing on social awareness, love, and redemption.

When asked about how his songwriting has evolved over that span of time, Haynes suggested that it has gotten better through repetition and staying honest.

“I think my songwriting is continually evolving. Like anything else, songwriting gets better the more you do it. I tend to opt for honesty in both the music and the lyrics that I write and strive to live up to the work of my heroes and influences. As with any writer, I don’t want to continue rewriting my past works, so I’m always looking for new avenues to explore while maintaining my initial inspiration for songcraft, which is to not succumb to the trends of the day and rather aspire to write timeless music.

Many of my lyrics center around storytelling and interjecting myself into different characters and narratives as opposed to choosing to always write about the obvious one-on-one relationships. Most of my favorite writers have done this, and I think it’s a more valid and gratifying approach than taking the expected path.”

Haynes went on to detail what he aims to achieve from the solo tour and what he hopes people walk away from the performance at The Caverns feeling.

“Hopefully, they will have gained a glimpse of what I’m trying to achieve as an artist, which is to combine all my influences together in a way that’s hopefully unique. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to explore all the different sides of what I do and don’t take for granted how lucky I am to be able to do this, especially with an audience that encourages it.”

An Intimate Evening with Warren Haynes