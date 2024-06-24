Wayne White Returns To Chattanooga With Username Password

If you made a list of the most influential artists to come from Chattanooga, it would probably start with Bessie Smith and Clyde Stubblefield. But you wouldn’t get too far down that list before finding Wayne White.

Even if you don’t recognize his name, you absolutely recognize his art. He helped bring Pee Wee’s Playhouse to life – from the sets to the puppets to the voices. He created iconic music videos with Peter Gabriel and Smashing Pumpkins. His paintings and sculptures have been exhibited in museums around the country.

This Saturday he returns to Chattanooga to perform with his band, Username Password, at the Woodshop Listening Room.

“Music is really important to me,” he said. “Like a lot of visual artists, I also have a connection to music, so it’s a real pleasure to express myself this way.”

The band came together during the pandemic, when Wayne began collaborating virtually with Chattanooga musicians Jim Tate, Bryan Dyer, and Bob Stagner of the beloved Shaking Ray Levi Society.

“There are several different styles we do,” he said. “We do bluegrass sometimes. We do a little blues. Some stuff sounds like polka, and some stuff sounds like metal.”

Many of the songs are inspired by historical figures like Daniel Boone or Marcus Aurelius. But much like Wayne’s sculptures and paintings, they’re characterized by his unique sense of humor.

“I’ve also got a song about Chattanooga,” he said. “It’s called ‘Little Flags’ and it draws upon my childhood.”

Wayne was born and raised in Chattanooga and attended Hixson High School. Even though he lives in Los Angeles now, he stays engaged in the local art and music scene.

In 2016 he unveiled Wayne-O-Rama, an immersive art installation chronicling the history of his hometown. Pieces from that event resurface from time to time, including a recent exhibition at the Downtown Chattanooga Library.

Wayne-O-Rama was another collaboration with Bob Stagner, who Wayne was happy to laud with praise. “For 38 years Shaking Ray has brought all kinds of culture in all forms to Chattanooga. And he’s the best drummer.”

Their band, Username Password, can collaborate online with relative ease. But performing live together is a rare treat. In addition to songs about historical figures and his childhood, Wayne teased they’d be covering one classic country song.

“It’s a surprise,” he said. “It’s our big finale – the encore song,” he laughed. “I just know there’s going to be an encore.”

Username Password will perform at the Woodshop Listening Room this Saturday June 29th. Doors will open at 7, and music will start at 8. Alex the Band will open. Presale tickets are available online.