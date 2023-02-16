Win Tickets To See Blues Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa At Memorial Auditorium

Three-time Grammy nominee and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa will perform at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga on Sunday, March 5th, as part of his Spring Tour 2023.

Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist”, Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career, with American Songwriter sharing, “Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework,” and “there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted.”

Bonamassa has just released a mind-blowing live rendition of “Mind’s Eye,” a standout track from his most recent studio album ‘Time Clocks’.

Featured on ‘Tales Of Time,’ his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, the psychedelic influences of the song were augmented by the stunning visual backdrop produced by the iconic Kevin Shirley, serving to highlight the beauty of the music.

‘Tales Of Time’ will be released on 4/14 via Bonamassa’s J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats. For more information and to pre-order, please visit jbonamassa.com