Win Tickets To See Mitski's Stunning "The Land" Concert Film Debut

Mitski and Trafalgar Releasing announce the theatrical release of the new concert film Mitski: The Land, out exclusively in cinemas worldwide October 22nd for a limited time ... and The Pulse is giving away tickets to the show!

Mitski: The Land converts the magic and majesty of witnessing Mitskiʼs “highly stylized, brilliantly realized, super cool” (Philadelphia Inquirer) live show onto screen. Filmed over three nights at Atlantaʼs Fox Theatre, the film is a thrilling portrayal of what kept hundreds of thousands of fans rapt at venues across the globe.

Mitski has cultivated a loyal, worldwide fanbase, with her music reaching over 2 billion global streams. Her emotionally resonant lyrics and unique performances regularly go viral across TikTok, Tumblr, and other digital platforms, connecting with younger and diverse audiences.

This is the first time Mitski fans will be able to see one of her concerts in the cinema, whether they are longtime fans reliving the magic, those who missed out on tickets, or entirely new listeners discovering her artistry for the first time.

And there are two ways to see this special cinematic experience:

Enter our ticket giveaway by sending us your name and daytime phone number to info@chattanoogapulse.com, or

Tickets can be purchased at mitskifilm.com

A phenomenal live performer, Mitski brought her “midnight gothic Americana epic,” (NYLON) The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, to the worldʼs stages in theatrical and daring fashion, presenting as much a spectacle as an expansive live show.

Alongside a seven-piece band and with choreography by Monica Mirabile, Mitski used every inch of the stage to her advantage, weaving in and out of the spotlight and shadows. Mitski: The Land captures an artist at the height of her musical powers, bringing a cinematic intimacy to the sweeping live experience, showcasing music from The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We alongside reworkings and reimaginings of songs that color her vast career.

The starkness of the stage design created by Andi Watson evokes the albumʼs themes of isolation, longing, and the wild beauty of human connection, with visual elements that shift from a striking minimalism to a lush, dreamlike tableau.

Directed by Grant James and mixed by her long-standing producer Patrick Hyland, Mitski: The Land preserves the rich, raw aura of having experienced these shows first-hand, while offering fans the opportunity to remember together or witness Mitskiʼs magic for the very first time. Mitski: The Land is produced by Moniker Films and Good Harbor Music in association with Working Class Films and Dead Oceans.