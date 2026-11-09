WTCI Presents "Larry Gatlin and Friends: An Evening Of Stories And Songs" This Friday

WTCI PBS is excited to announce that country music legend, Larry Gatlin, will be coming to Chattanooga on Friday, November 13.

“Larry Gatlin and Friends: An Evening of Stories and Songs,” will be an intimate night of music and storytelling benefiting WTCI PBS.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and voice behind country music classics like “All the Gold in California” and “Broken Lady” will be joined by two remarkable Nashville hitmakers.

Dean Dillon, co-writer of “Tennessee Whiskey” and frequent collaborator with George Strait, and Rachel Thibodeau, co-writer of Billy Currington’s number one hit “Good Directions,” will take the stage with Larry to share timeless songs and the stories behind them with an intimate audience at 6PM at the WTCI PBS studio.

WTCI PBS Interim President and CEO Shaun Townley said of Gatlin, “from his celebrated appearances on Austin City Limits to his recent conversation on The A List with Alison Lebovitz, Larry Gatlin has graced the television screens of WTCI PBS viewers for decades. Thanks to the generosity of Larry Gatlin and his friends, fans will have a chance to experience this incredible music live and in person while supporting the important work of WTCI PBS.”

Those interested in attending can secure their seats at wtcitv.org/events. General Admission tickets include southern hors d'oeuvres, beverages, and free parking.

VIP tickets are also available, which offer the additional benefits of a meet and greet opportunity and photograph with Larry Gatlin and a “swag bag” to remember the special evening.