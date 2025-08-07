Yacht Rock Schooner Headlines Riverfront Nights This Saturday At Ross's Landing

Riverfront Nights is in its final weeks, giving concert goers just four shows left to enjoy this season. Ross’s Landing will be the perfect spot to not only enjoy the cooler weather, but to dance the night away on Saturday, August 9.

Yacht Rock Schooner headlines this weekend’s show with the smooth sounds of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. If you’re a fan of Hall & Oats, Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins, and Michael McDonald, this is a show you won’t want to miss!

Opening act Swayyvo is a Chattanooga-based hip-hop and R&B artist, as well as a saxophone and piano player. Tackling the expanding passages of modern rap music with an eye toward its jazz, neo soul and 90s hip-hop influences, Swayyvo has been breaking down the barriers between various genres for years and reinventing his sound and ear consistently.

“This is a free event we put on for our local community, and seeing the community come out and support us each weekend – it’s amazing,” said Mickey McCamish, executive director for Friends of the Festival. “It’s heartwarming to see friends and families choose to spend their Saturday night with us."

The show starts at 7 p.m. with concessions opening at 6 p.m. This week’s food vendor lineup includes America Runs on Pizza, Blended Pedaler, C&K’s Snowy Delights, Chef Chasty Seafood & More, Sweet Treats Ice Cream, Truckin’ Eats, and Windy City Eatz.

Beverage options include Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Hoop Tea Original, Landshark, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

TVFCU Riverfront Nights is Chattanooga’s premier free summer music series and welcomes family, friends, and pets while encouraging guests to take full advantage of their on-site food offerings.

Fans are encouraged to follow Riverfront Nights on social media platforms (Facebook: Riverfront Nights; Instagram: riverfrontnights; X: riverfrontnghts). All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations. All weather updates are posted on X.

The full schedule for remaining concerts and FAQs can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com