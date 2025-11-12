Yellow Racket Records Songbirds Showcase: Telemonster, Abe Houck, Days Now

Over the last 10 years, the band Telemonster has produced twelve kids and one record.

These days their music comes from this particular place in life – a place where you carry toddlers more than guitar cases; where you play hide ’n’ seek more than you play shows; where music is made from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am because everyone else has gone to bed.

Telemonster’s 15-year run is no small feat considering the band was originally formed for a one-off college talent show in 2009.

Telemonster’s early output stemmed from collaborations between cousins Ben VanderHart (guitar/vocals) and Josh Barrett (drums) who had moved to Chattanooga from their respective hometowns in Iowa and New Mexico.

John-Michael Forman stepped in on bass to round out the band’s earliest lineup, and over time they added Dave Hess (keys) and Paul Smallman (guitar/keys). Telemonster released an eponymous EP in 2011 and quickly followed up with 2012’s self-released A Girl I Knew.

After a 6-year hiatus, the band returned to the studio in 2018 and self-released their sophomore effort, Introspecter, Pt. 1 on Yellow Racket Records.

Over the last few years, the band has continued writing and recording amidst the disarray of having kids, running their own businesses, founding a record label, opening a record store, and, whenever possible, enjoying a quiet life.

Yellow Racket Records Showcase: Telemonster, Abe Houck, Days Now