Painted In Purpose: Fashion Camp 2025 Highlights Youth Creativity

The Painted in Purpose: Fashion Camp invites the public to experience an unforgettable afternoon of creativity, self-expression, and sustainability on Saturday, October 18 at 2:00 PM at Barking Legs Theater.

Presented by Lotus Fashion Collective with support from ArtsBuild, Art 120, and Lo Custom Art, this vibrant showcase is the culmination of a week-long Fashion Camp for young adults held during Fall Break, October 13–17.

Over the course of the camp, participants designed and created original wearable art pieces using upcycled and recycled materials, transforming discarded items into meaningful runway statements.

The performance celebrates youth innovation, sustainability, and purpose-driven art, featuring bold looks that tell personal and social stories through fashion.

“Painted in Purpose empowers young adults to use fashion as a voice — to create with intention and express who they are while learning about sustainability and community,” said Shanna Forrestall, Creative Producer & Co-instructor for the camp, along with Laura Joyner.

Forrestall is a Chattanooga-based creative producer, storyteller, and educator who has spent decades mentoring young artists worldwide. She is the former Creative Producer of the Chattanooga Fashion Expo and has led numerous arts-based initiatives that combine fashion, film, and community impact.

Joyner is an artist and educator specializing in painting, textiles, and wearable art, with a passion for guiding young creatives through hands-on, expressive projects that transform garments into powerful visual statements.

For more information about the program visit www.4FCProductions.com. Admission is free and open to all.