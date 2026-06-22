Patten Square Downtown Transforms Into “Summerween” This Saturday

Patten Square will once again come alive with spooktacular summer fun as River City Company hosts the fifth annual “Summerween” celebration in downtown Chattanooga.

This free, open to the public event invites the community to dust off their favorite costumes and celebrate Halloween, summer style, on Saturday, June 27, beginning at 6 p.m.

Guests can enjoy live music from Le Gato on the main stage, along with a lively street atmosphere featuring spooky costumed actors, bubble and fire performances from Chattanooga Fire Cabaret, and unique vendors. A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase, including options for guests 21 and older.

“Summerween brings together the best of horror, fandom, art, music and community for a celebration at Patten Square,” says Todd Patton, owner of Dread Hollow. “Our team from Dread Hollow look forward to celebrating this event every year. A celebration of imagination, artistry, and a little bit of mischief in the middle of summer."

Dread Hollow will return as a partner, bringing with them family-friendly haunt actors and the “Necro-1,” a traveling haunted ambulance full of spooky surprises.

Summerween blends classic Halloween traditions with unique seasonal twists.

Event highlights include:

6:00-8:00 PM - The Bubble Lady

6:45 PM - Kid Costume Contest

7:00 PM - Watermelon Carving Contest (judging at River City Company tent - entries must be submitted by 6:45 PM)

7:30 PM - Teen Costume Contest

8:00 PM - Live Music by Le Gato

9:00 PM - Adult costume contest

9:30 PM– Fire Performance by Chattanooga Fire Cabaret

For more information, visit www.rivercitycompany.com/summerween