A Revamped Ringgold Depot Opry Promises An Electrifying 2025 Season

The Ringgold Downtown Development Authority has announced that the Ringgold Depot Opry, which has been entertaining the Ringgold community for 31 years, will return in March for its first show of 2025.

The Downtown Development Authority and RDO look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Ringgold Depot on March 8th for a night of live music from Pink Houses: The Ultimate Mellencamp Music Experience. The event will be held at the historic Ringgold Depot, located at 155 Depot Street in Ringgold, Georgia, and begins at 7:00 pm with doors open at 6:00 pm.

The Ringgold Depot Opry has been a staple in Ringgold for over three decades, with performances every second Saturday, but this year, RDO, with the help of the Ringgold DDA, is shifting to a quarterly event schedule.

By condensing their typical 12-show season to four shows, the Opry hopes to book even bigger talents in 2025, the first of which is Pink Houses, a John Mellencamp tribute band that plays festivals and amphitheaters up and down the East Coast, and with performances full of energy and passion, it's no wonder they've been described as "perfect" and "a must-see" by their audiences.

The shift in RDO's schedule will also help grow the reach and impact of the event by allowing the organization to reach out to local non-profits for partnership opportunities. The Hunter Worley Foundation, the first of these non-profit partners, will receive all door fees from the March 8th show. These donations will help guarantee that the foundation can continue its mission to support families in the Tri-state area experiencing the sudden loss of a child.

The Ringgold Depot Opry is a family-friendly event, and admission is $10. All tickets are sold at the door and are cash only. Free on-street parking is available in front of the Ringgold Depot, and a free public parking lot is available to the right of the venue on Depot St. Other public parking areas are available throughout Downtown Ringgold.

Learn more at www.nothinlikeringgold.com