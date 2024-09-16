The Annual Lookout Comedy Festival Is Back And Bigger Than Ever

If you’re looking for a reason to laugh, Chattanooga’s yearly Lookout Comedy Festival features 30+ comedians from across the U.S. (and locally), running next month from October 16-19.

With notable performers from all over the country like headliners Laura Peek, AJ Wilkerson, Drew Morgan, and LeClerc Andre, this year’s four-day festival is proof that Chattanooga’s comedy scene is a special place for comics and audiences alike.

“This year's festival will feature eleven shows over four days with some of the best rising and top headlining comics in the country,” said LCF organizer and local comedian Donnie Marsh. “Chattanooga’s comedy scene has long punched above its weight, and it’s very easy to get great comics to visit here. If you can only make it to one show I encourage comedy fans to follow these comics on social media beforehand and decide which ones they’d most like to see.”

Locations for the shows range from local staples like Comedy Catch and JJs Bohemia to Gate 11, Humanaut, and AT&T Field.

“The festival is a labor of love for comedy and our local scene. Every comic at my level of experience does stand up at night as often as they can, stringing small tours together and promoting small gigs while juggling their other jobs and commitments,” Marsh added. “This festival wouldn’t exist without the everyday grind of jobs that have nothing to do with the arts. It’s a rewarding process, though, and it is an honor to bring these great performers to a city that’s given me so much since I moved here back in 2012.”

Festival passes, which include access to all shows from Oct. 16-19, are on sale now in limited quantity. The schedule, tickets, and description for all individual shows are available on the website.

To get tickets or find out more about the festival lineup and special guests like Katie Hughes and Nick Murphy, visit lookoutcomedyfestival.com.

This year's Lookout Comedy Festival is proud to be sponsored in part by the River City Company, the Lyndhurst Foundation, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Hemp House, Audacy, Kiss FM, Humanaut, and Harris Law Firm.