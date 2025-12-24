The Tivoli: Chattanooga's Most Historic And Timeless Performance Venue

When thinking of culture in Chattanooga, it is hard-pressed to find a place that captures the essence of the city as much as The Tivoli does.

Dubbed the “Jewel of the South,” the Tivoli opened on March 19, 1921, as a movie palace, quickly evolving into one of the premier entertainment venues in Chattanooga.

The venue was designed by the architectural firm Rapp & Rapp and the Chattanooga architect R.H. Hunt and featured incredibly ornate interiors, a grand lobby, crystal chandeliers, comfortable seating, and a unique Mighty Wurlitzer theater pipe organ, which was installed to accompany theatrical acts and silent films. The rare, historic instrument remains a part of the theater and its character to this day.

The Tivoli is also one of the first air-conditioned public buildings in the South and among the earliest in the United States, which proved a huge draw at the time.

In speaking with Nick Wilkinson, CEO of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation, he discussed some of the history of the Tivoli and its long-lasting cultural impact on Chattanooga.

“The Tivoli was built as a statement of confidence in Chattanooga’s cultural future. For more than a century, it has been a shared gathering place—hosting first dates, family traditions, and landmark performances. More than a venue, the Tivoli is a civic anchor that reflects the city’s evolution and enduring commitment to the arts.

The Tivoli’s impact extends far beyond performances. It supports downtown vitality, drives economic activity, and anchors a broader performing-arts ecosystem that includes education and community engagement. It remains one of the few places where the entire city can come together for a shared experience.”

In the 1950s, when modern movie theaters began to become more popular and steadily grew in Chattanooga, the Tivoli went into a decline. In 1963 the Tivoli reopened as a community cultural center, hosting community events, concerts, and symphonies.

By 1976, the City of Chattanooga purchased the Tivoli for $300,000, helping secure its future. Then, in 1987, a major restoration took place, closing the venue, with it reopening in 1989 to a recital from Marilyn Horne.

After its reopening in 1989, the Tivoli has served for decades as not only a cultural hub for Chattanooga but also one of the main performing arts venues in the Scenic City, hosting concerts, community events, various live performances, and theater productions.

In 2015, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation was created as a nonprofit to help preserve and operate the Tivoli Theatre. Since the foundation’s inception, there has been considerable growth in programming, operations, and cultural impact.

Regarding the ongoing restoration project that began in 2022, the $70 million expansions aim to transform the venue into a modern performing arts center.

Wilkinson spoke about the timeline of this massive project and reflected on the impact these restorations will have on future generations.

“The Tivoli closed in 2022 and is on track to reopen in 2026. This reflects a deliberate, comprehensive restoration—not a cosmetic update. Along the way, the community will see major milestones, including structural reinforcement, restoration of historic finishes, and installation of modern systems that prepare the building for the next century.

We focused on restoring what makes the Tivoli irreplaceable: the ornate plasterwork, gold leaf detailing, murals, and the grandeur of the auditorium itself. These elements define the emotional experience of the space and cannot be recreated once lost. Preservation was essential to honoring both the building’s history and its future.

This restoration has reinforced our responsibility as stewards. The Tivoli’s future must honor its legacy while remaining flexible and relevant. Our goal is to ensure it continues to serve Chattanooga—not just reopened, but renewed—for generations to come.”

When asked about his plans for The Tivoli’s future beyond the restorations, which will be completed in 2026, he mentioned how important the next chapter is.

“I hope the Tivoli represents confidence in Chattanooga’s future—proof that this city values excellence, preservation, and long-term vision. This next chapter is about renewal, ensuring the Tivoli remains a place where memories are made, and the arts remain central to civic life.”

