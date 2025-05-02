423 Chain Breakers, Public Library Offer After Hours Events For Tweens And Teens

The Chattanooga Public Library, 423 Chain Breakers and Chattanooga United to Reduce Violence are thrilled to announce the return of Link Up at the Library, an after hours program run by 423 Chain Breakers and Library staff for youth ages 12-18 during Nightfall 2025 every Friday from 8:00 to 10:00 pm, May 2 through June 27.

Chris Sands, Executive Director of Community Safety and Gun Violence Prevention for the City of Chattanooga, launched the 423 Chain Breakers in 2021.

Since their inception, 423 Chain Breakers have connected with thousands of adults and youth in high-crime, high-risk neighborhoods through evidence-based, community-focused strategies that include structured after-school activities for youth, trauma-informed mental health services, support for families, and the deployment of “violence interrupters”—community members trained to de-escalate potentially violent situations.

"We’re a team of passionate community members,” said Sands. “Many of us grew up in these neighborhoods and schools, and many of us know what it’s like to be a teen without a strong role model. That’s why we’re dedicated to creating these strategies that ensure the success of our communities.”

And they have a lot of fun supporting youth. This year’s Link Up at the Library events include sessions in the Recording Studio with Studio Manager Sam Mentzer, tie-dying, dance parties, Improv Chattanooga, and more.

Supervision is provided by Library staff and 423 Chain Breakers, and like with all teen events, parents/guardians are not permitted. In instances where an adult guardian or kids under 10 need to be present during the events, a separate space will be provided.

The full schedule of events for Link Up at the Library can be viewed on the library’s website at chattlibrary.org/series/link-up-at-the-library-with-423-chain-breakers. For more Library programs, events, and services, visit chattlibrary.org.

For more information about 423 Chain Breakers and CURV, contact Chris Sands at (423) 393-3363 or ccsands@chattanooga.gov.