The 8th Annual Zine Fest Coming To The Downtown Library This May

Calling all authors, zinesters, artists, punks, activists and more! Chattanooga Public Library’s 4th Floor Makerspace presents the 8th Annual Zine Fest on Saturday, May 17th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This free event is open to all ages and showcases a wide range of independent zine/book makers, artists and creators with hand-on workshops and activities throughout the day.

What is a zine? A zine (pronounced ZEEN) is an independently made magazine-like publication that can include short stories, nonfiction prose, poetry, artwork, found objects or any other type of creative material that an author wants to communicate in print.

Dating back to the early 20th century, zines have always been a way for people to express their ideas, beliefs and creativity outside of mainstream, commercial publications. For a more detailed history of zines, check out this 2016 Mental Floss article.

The Library’s Zine Fest was first held in 2014 to celebrate the debut of the 4th Floor Makerspace’s Zine Library, and since then, it has brought many authors and artists to Chattanooga. This year, attendees can expect workshops on screenprinting, printmaking, papermaking, photocopier art and more, plus over 30 local and regional zinesters who will be selling zines and offering readings and discussions throughout the day. Any new or experienced zinesters interested in tabling or presenting at the Fest can sign-up now through May 1, 2025, for free through this convenient online form.

This year’s special guests include local arts organizations ArtsBuild and Stove Works, as well as the 309 Punk Project from Pensacola, Florida. ArtsBuild’s James McKissic will be hosting a discussion about zines, art and how ArtsBuild supports artists, while Stove Works, a driving force of contemporary arts and ideas in Chattanooga, will be a part of the Zinesters Art Show. The 309 Punk Project, an artist-run archive, residency and venue for DIY culture and contemporary art based out of the oldest “punk house” in the South, will be showcasing their work throughout the day and delivering a special presentation.

“This year’s theme is a celebration of the history and evolution of zines in pop culture, as well as the evolution and future of our Zine Library," Crissy Varnell, 4th Floor Makerspace Supervisor, explains. "I’m thrilled to have ArtsBuild, Stove Works and the 309 Punk Project join us this year. Much like our Library, these organizations embrace the grassroots ideology behind zines and explore the intersections between art and the artists. I hope everyone who makes it out to Zine Fest this year learns something about others as well as themselves!”

The 4th Floor Makerspace features interactive stations that include a fiber art studio, 3D printing, laser etching and more. These stations are available by appointment or by walk-ins during the Library’s regular operating hours, but they will be unavailable during Zine Fest on May 17, 2025.

More information about the Makerspace and other library services and events can be found at chattlibrary.org.