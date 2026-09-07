An Underground Mystery Comes To Life At Skyline Loft Event

Bestselling author Gin Phillips brings murder and mystery to Lookout Mountain with her newest historical fiction novel, Ruby Falls.

On Thursday, September 10th, Skyline Loft at Ruby Falls partners with Atlantic Crime Publishing and The Book & Cover to host the author for a moderated discussion, followed by a book signing.

The event is free and open to the public, but due to limited seating, guests must RSVP in advance.

Inspired by the 1928 real-life discovery of Ruby Falls, the novel largely takes place underground in the Lookout Mountain caverns. Set in 1928 at the beginning of the Depression, the story follows Ada Smith, a woman fascinated by the freedom and sense of adventure she finds while exploring the caverns hidden inside the mountain.

When a publicity event involving a mind reader and his entourage leads to a murder in the cave, Ada must help lead the group out of the mountain while grappling with the fact that one of them is the murderer.

“It can’t get much more excruciatingly suspenseful than a locked-room mystery set in a series of underground caverns….Phillips manages to work absolutely harrowing facts about living during the Depression into an electrifying, clock-is-ticking plot.” — Booklist (starred review)

“Clever, compelling, and utterly claustrophobic. . . Ruby Falls is perfect for fans of Agatha Christie who are looking for a fresh take on the locked room mystery.” —J .T. Ellison, New York Times bestselling author

Ruby Falls is Phillips’ seventh novel and was named as one of the best new books this Spring by the New York Times, Crime Reads and Book Riot. Scott Simon interviewed Phillips about Ruby Falls on NPR’s Weekend Edition, which was also included as NPR’s Book of the Day. Her novel Fierce Kingdom was named one of the best books of 2017 by Publishers Weekly, NPR, Amazon, and Kirkus Reviews. She currently lives in Birmingham, Alabama with her family.

The event will be held at Skyline Loft at Ruby Falls on Thursday, September 10th from 5:30 - 7:00 PM. Following the moderated discussion with Phillips, local booksellers The Book & Cover will be onsite with hardcover copies of Ruby Falls for sale.

Pre-order copies are available at thebookandcover.com.